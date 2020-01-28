Jacob Collier Wins Two Grammys





www.jacobcollier.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) 25-year-old UK singer and multi-instrumentalist Jacob Collier added to his Grammys haul last night by taking home two awards in the Best Arrangement category - for his arrangement of Johnny Mercer and Henry Mancini's " Moon River " and Lionel Richie's " All Night Long ". The tracks appear on volumes one and two of Collier's new four-volume album project Djesse. Collier is now a quadruple Grammy-winner having received two awards for his debut album, 2016's In My Room.Rising to fame at age 17 after posting a series of viral self-filmed videos on YouTube, he was discovered by Quincy Jones and subsequently signed to his management company.Collier's unique music continues to excite artists from all corners of the globe and, having appeared on three songs of the new Coldplay album " Everyday Life ", he was recently invited to guest at the band's show at The Hollywood Palladium. Other star fans include the likes of Hans Zimmer, Lizzo, Lianne La Havas, Laura Mvula, Ty Dolla $ign and many more.His latest single "Time Alone With You", a collaboration with R&B star Daniel Caesar which is taken from the soon-to-be-released Djesse Volume 3, has been heavily championed by BBC Radio 1 and is available to listen to here.Collier embarks on an extensive world tour in 2020 including his biggest headline shows yet in London, New York, Berlin and Paris. Full listings below.www.jacobcollier.com



