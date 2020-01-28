Demi Lovato Debuts Powerful New Song "Anyone" At Grammy Awards; Track Available Now

Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-platinum singer/songwriter Demi Lovato debuted her powerful new song "Anyone" (Island Records) during a stripped-down performance at the GRAMMY Awards that had the crowd captivated until the final piano key. The track is now available to stream and purchase at all major retailers: https://demilovato.lnk.to/Anyone
The emotional powerhouse ballad was produced by Dayyan Alexander and written by Lovato, Alexander, Romans, Bibi Bourelly, Jay Moon, and Eyelar Mirzazadeh.
Lovato won praise for the Grammy's performance:
"Some musical performances enshrine themselves in the pantheon of iconic live moments as they unfold in real time. Demi Lovato joined that pantheon with a spellbinding performance of her new song, 'Anyone,' at the 2020 Grammys." - Forbes
"Demi Lovato nails powerful comeback performance at the Grammys….Welcome back, Demi Lovato….The pop star made a powerful return at the Grammy Awards Sunday night with a raw rendition of her new single, 'Anyone'…." - Los Angeles Times
"Demi Lovato Brought the Audience to Its Feet With Her Emotional Grammys Performance" -TIME

The release of the song comes a week before Lovato's appearance at Super Bowl LIV on February 2nd where she will kickoff the game with the National Anthem. The Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, actress, advocate, philanthropist, and business woman will join a prestigious line up of past National Anthem performers including Gladys Knight, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Whitney Houston, and more.

About Demi Lovato: Global music sensation and GRAMMY-nominated singer Demi Lovato's debut album, Don't Forget in 2008 was followed with sold-out world tours and five more hit records, including her most recent, 2017's Tell Me You Love Me, featuring the hit "Sorry Not Sorry," garnering 195+ million streams, climbing to #1 on the viral charts. Past releases include Confident, and DEMI, which hit #1 on iTunes in over 50 countries, plus the singles "Cool for the Summer", and "Heart Attack", among others.

Lovato is one of the biggest social media names with a following of 108+ million. She can currently be seen in the final season of NBC's "Will & Grace," as well as the upcoming Netflix feature film, Eurovision, with Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams and Pierce Brosnan. Other film/TV credits include Disney's "Camp Rock," and its sequel, Smurfs: The Lost Village, "Sonny with a Chance", "Glee", "Barney & Friends," and mentor on the U.S. version of "The X Factor." Lovato has been honored with numerous awards including an MTV Video Music Award, 14 Teen Choice Awards, five People's Choice Awards, an ALMA Award, a Latin American Music Award, and a GLAAD Vanguard Award for LGBTQ activism.

She has received two Grammy Award nominations, and four Billboard Music Award and three Brit Award nominations. Lovato is a passionate global advocate for mental health, named by Global Citizen as the organization's official ambassador in 2017. She was also honored by the Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior at UCLA, with the Artistic Award for Courage, and is a New York Times Best-Selling author.






