Pussycat Dolls - React Pre-Order Now Live!

Global megastars Pussycat Dolls
make their sensational return to music with the incredible new single 'React'.
'React' is a pulsating slice of electro pop that the band teased on their recent show-stopping X Factor comeback performance, making the track a worldwide talking point weeks before release.
Co-written by Nicole
and produced by Will Simms, Johan
Gustafson and Ivares, 'React' is a fiery ode to spicing up a stagnant relationship, and is THE pop smash fans have been praying for.
For this new era of Pussycat Dolls, the band have chosen to release the first new music independently, via First Access
Entertainment. 'React' is released Friday February 7th, and is available to pre-order now here:
https://pussycatdolls.lnk.to/React
ln November last year Pussycat Dolls
announced they are back and reuniting for a UK tour, their first live performances in over a decade.
The superstar band performed together for the first time in 10 years on The X Factor Celebrity final, featuring a medley of their massive hit songs including 'Don't Cha', 'Buttons' and 'When I Grow Up', alongside 'React'.
The voices of a generation will be taking their Pussycat Dolls
2020 Tour on the road next year, hitting arenas across the UK, calling at Dublin, Cardiff, Birmingham, Nottingham, Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, Leeds and London.
The multi-platinum pop sensations - Nicole
Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt, Jessica
Sutta and Carmit Bachar - are bringing back Doll Domination. Their smash hit single 'Don't Cha' is officially one of the UK's best selling singles of all time. Having sold more than 55 Million records worldwide, been streamed over 3 Billion times, had two wins at the MTV VMAs and achieved eight UK Top 10 singles, the dolls have Stickwitu throughout the decades.
The Pussycat Dolls
2020 Tour
05 April 2020 Dublin, IR 3 Arena
06 April 2020 Cardiff, U.K. Motorpoint Arena
08 April 2002 Birmingham, U.K. Resorts World Arena
09 April 2020 Nottingham, U.K. Motorpoint Arena
11 April 2020 Glasgow, U.K. The SSE Hydro
12 April 2020 Newcastle, U.K. Utilita Arena
14 April 2020 Manchester, U.K. Manchester Arena
15 April 2020 Leeds, U.K. First Direct Arena
17 April 2020 London, U.K. The O2
19 April 2020 London, U.K. The O2