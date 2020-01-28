Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Tour Dates 28/01/2020

Sting To Bring His 'My Songs' World Tour To The London Palladium

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Cherrytree Music Company and Live Nation have confirmed that Sting: My Songs will come to London for an exclusive run of limited shows at the iconic Palladium in September 2020, for his only UK shows scheduled of the year.

An artist renowned for performing in stadiums and arenas across the world, this series of concerts offers a rare opportunity to see the revered star in an intimate and celebrated venue. The all-girl grunge pop group, Cruel Hearts Club, have been tapped as the support for these concerts. Tickets go on general sale on Friday 31 January at 9am at LiveNation.co.uk.

Since launching in Paris on May 28th 2019, Sting's 'My Songs' tour has been garnering rave reactions from fans and critics alike, and will take in a total of 113 shows across 27 different countries before arriving in London.

Sting says, "Having travelled the world with the My Songs tour, I'm delighted to bring it home to the UK later this year and to perform again at such a historic venue."

The exuberant and dynamic concert showcases Sting performing his most beloved songs, written throughout the 17-time Grammy Award winner's illustrious career both with The Police and as a solo artist. Hailed a "masterful performance from start to finish," the concert "takes fans on a musical journey through time," with "hits like "Fields of Gold", "Shape of my Heart", "Roxanne" and "Demolition Man" punctuating an unforgettable show." Fans can also expect to hear "Englishman In New York," "Every Breath You Take," "Roxanne," "Message In A Bottle" and many more, with Sting accompanied by an electric, rock ensemble including Dominic Miller (guitar), Josh Freese (drums), Rufus Miller (guitar), Kevon Webster (keyboard), Shane Sager (harmonica) with Melissa Musique and Gene Noble (backing vocals).

Ahead of these UK concerts, Sting will headline a Las Vegas 'My Songs' residency opening at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Friday, May 22. Featuring a compendium of Sting's most celebrated songs spanning his prolific career, the show will also include compelling visual references to some of his most iconic videos and inspirations.

Members of Sting's Fan Club will have the opportunity to access exclusive pre-sale tickets prior to the general public by visiting www.sting.com. VIP Packages including premium seating, exclusive merchandise and more are also available. Please visit vipnation.eu/sting for complete package details.
Sting: My Song Dates

17 September 2020 London, U.K. The London Palladium
18 September 2020 London, U.K. The London Palladium
19 September 2020 London, U.K. The London Palladium
Tickets go on general sale on Friday 31 January at 9am at LiveNation.co.uk






