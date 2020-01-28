Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Tour Dates 28/01/2020

The Black Keys Announces "Let's Rock" Canada Tour

The Black Keys Announces "Let's Rock" Canada Tour

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Black Keys have announced a ten-date "Let's Rock" tour of Canada this May. The tour begins at the Halifax Scotiabank Centre on May 5 and continues through May 19, culminating at Rogers Place in Edmonton. The band will be joined by special guests The Sheepdogs and Early James. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, January 31, at noon local time, except for the Montreal show, which will go on sale on February 7.

The Black Keys' ninth studio album, "Let's Rock," was released on June 28 via Easy Eye Sound/Nonesuch Records. "Let's Rock" debuted in the top 10 in Canada as well as Australia, Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland, among others. The album is available on all formats here.

THE BLACK KEYS ON TOUR IN CANADA
with very special guests The Sheepdogs and Early James
May 5 Halifax Scotiabank Centre Halifax, NS
May 6 Avenir Centre Moncton, NB
May 8 Bell Centre Montreal, QC
May 9 Centre Videotron Quebec City, QC
May 11 Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre Ottawa, ON
May 12 Budweiser Gardens London, ON
May 15 Bell MTS Place Winnipeg, MB
May 16 Sasktel Centre Saskatoon, SK
May 17 Scotiabank Saddledome Calgary, AB
May 19 Rogers Place Edmonton, AB






