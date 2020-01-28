The Black Keys Announces "Let's Rock" Canada Tour





May 19 Rogers Place Edmonton, AB New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Black Keys have announced a ten-date " Let's Rock " tour of Canada this May. The tour begins at the Halifax Scotiabank Centre on May 5 and continues through May 19, culminating at Rogers Place in Edmonton. The band will be joined by special guests The Sheepdogs and Early James. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, January 31, at noon local time, except for the Montreal show, which will go on sale on February 7.The Black Keys' ninth studio album, "Let's Rock," was released on June 28 via Easy Eye Sound/Nonesuch Records. " Let's Rock " debuted in the top 10 in Canada as well as Australia, Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland, among others. The album is available on all formats here.THE BLACK KEYS ON TOUR IN CANADAwith very special guests The Sheepdogs and Early JamesMay 5 Halifax Scotiabank Centre Halifax, NSMay 6 Avenir Centre Moncton, NBMay 8 Bell Centre Montreal, QCMay 9 Centre Videotron Quebec City, QCMay 11 Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre Ottawa, ONMay 12 Budweiser Gardens London, ONMay 15 Bell MTS Place Winnipeg, MBMay 16 Sasktel Centre Saskatoon, SKMay 17 Scotiabank Saddledome Calgary, ABMay 19 Rogers Place Edmonton, AB



