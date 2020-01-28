Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 28/01/2020

Chris Thile, Gaby Moreno Perform Dolly Parton For "Live From Here"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Chris Thile and Gaby Moreno helped celebrate Dolly Parton's recent birthday with a performance of her song "Blue Smoke" for a special "Encores and Extras Compilation" episode of Thile's public radio show Live From Here this past weekend. You can watch their performance of the song, as well as Thile's solo performance of "Little Sparrow," both of which were recorded in studio for the occasion, below. You can hear the complete episode, in which Thile talks about working with Parton on her 2001 bluegrass album, Little Sparrow, and which features non-Dolly-related performances from past episodes of Live From Here by Rachael Price, Punch Brothers, and others, at livefromhere.org.

Gaby Moreno joined Chris Thile as a guest vocalist on his most recent solo album, Thanks for Listening, a 2017 collection of songs originally written as Songs of the Week for the radio show. She made her Nonesuch album debut with the release of ¡Spangled!, a 2019 collaboration with Van Dyke Parks that celebrates the migration of song across the Americas.

Chris Thile has several solo concert dates throughout the United States this month, including the College of Saint Benedict in Saint Joseph, Minnesota, this Tuesday, and stops in California, Wyoming, Kansas, Michigan, and Massachusetts in the weeks ahead. Live From Here returns with live shows from its home base at The Town Hall in New York City starting February 8. Gaby Moreno heads to Australia's Gold Coast in May to take part in the Blues on Broadbeach festival.






