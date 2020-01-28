Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Metal / Hard Rock 28/01/2020

Davey Suicide Debuts Music Video For "Animal" Ft. Gustav Wood (Young Guns)

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Los Angeles-based industrial/hard rock outfit DAVEY SUICIDE's thunderous new album ROCK AINT DEAD was released last Friday (January 24, 2020) via Out Of Line Music/InGrooves along with a brand new music video for the single "Animal" featuring guest vocals from Gustav Wood (Young Guns). Watch the video streaming via YouTube at this link: https://youtu.be/bRWe6zF15bs

"There is no shortage of thrilling heavy rock," declared Cryptic Rock in their 4/5-star review. "Davey Suicide's overall sound resides in an epicenter of eclectic inspirations ranging from Wednesday 13 to Marilyn Manson and the resulting sound is just as savage."

Featuring 13 tracks of their signature blend of arena rock, sleaze, and industrial music with a theatrical edge, ROCK AINT DEAD was mixed and produced by Charles Kallaghan Massabo (Falling In Reverse) while being mastered by Shawn McGhee (Five Finger Death Punch, Papa Roach, Hellyeah). The album includes guest appearances from Telle Smith (The Word Alive), Hyro The Hero and Lexus Amanda (Blacklisted Me).
Stream/download ROCK AINT DEAD now at: https://daveysuicide.lnk.to/RockAintDead

DAVEY SUICIDE were recently seen touring across the West Coast on a mostly sold-out jaunt with Static-X and Wednesday 13 in December and previously have appeared across North America and the U.K. with acts including Combichrist, Twiztid, Wednesday 13, Doyle and Saliva; in addition to festival performances at Rocklahoma, Shiprocked and many more. Stay tuned for additional appearances to be announced in the coming weeks.






