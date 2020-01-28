Justin Bieber Releases First Episode Of New Youtube Original Series Justin Bieber: Seasons





www.justinbiebermusic.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy-winning global superstar Justin Bieber has amassed more than 50 billion streamsand more than 60 million album equivalents worldwide over the course of his career. Justin's Grammy-winning 2015 album PURPOSE sold over 21 million copies worldwide. As he looks ahead to the 2020 arrival of his 5th studio album, Bieber is once again ruling the airwaves and dominating the charts, as his recent collaboration with Ed Sheeran I Don't Care " hit #1 in 26 countries worldwide, Billie Eilish's " Bad Guy " - pushed over the top by a Bieber remix - reached #1 in the US, and "10,000 Hours" with Dan + Shay became the highest charting debut for a country song in the history of the Billboard Hot 100. In 2017, the Justin-led global smash "Despacito Remix" broke streaming records and became the most-viewed video of all time. Justin made chart history with " Despacito " and the DJ Khaled-collaboration " I'm The One " as the first artist ever to tally new No. 1s on the Hot 100 in consecutive weeks, Bieber's fourth and fifth No. 1 singles. IN 2015, PURPOSE debuted at #1 in over 100 countries around the world, and garnered a Grammy nomination for Album Of The Year.PURPOSE shattered global streaming records and yielded three consecutive #1 singles in the US - "What Do You Mean," "Sorry," and "Love Yourself," which received a Grammy nomination for Record Of The Year. In late 2015, all three tracks landed at #1, #2 and #3 on the UK singles chart, surpassing a record previously held by the Beatles and making Justin the first artist ever to accomplish such a feat. In February 2016, Justin won his first Grammy: Best Dance Song for the PURPOSE track "Where Are You Now." Justin Bieber, whose career launched in 2009, with the RIAA 5x-platinum worldwide hit "One Time," is the first artist to reach over 10 billion views on VEVO. In 2014, he was ranked by Twitter as the #1 most tweeted about musical artist of the year. He has released five #1 albums to-date, and has starred in two films: Never Say Never (2011) and Believe (2013). In 2011, he was nominated for the Best New Artist Grammy. In 2013, Justin received the RIAA Diamond award in recognition of his 2010 single "Baby" (12x-platinum in the U.S. alone) as the best-selling digital single of all-time.About YouTube Originals:YouTube Originals are award-winning, creative and engaging scripted and unscripted series and films across music, personalities and learning for fans all over the world. Spotlighting both YouTube creators alongside Hollywood's biggest stars, YouTube Originals provide an experience that only YouTube can offer. By tapping into the platform's growing global community, fan engagement capabilities, and innovative content mixed with pioneering live streamed specials, there is truly something for everybody. Fans experience YouTube Original content through ad-supported YouTube as well as YouTube Premium, a subscription service that offers access to YouTube Original series and movies, a streaming music platform, and an uninterrupted, ad-free experience across all of YouTube. YouTube Originals are available in nearly 80 countries worldwide.About OBB Pictures:Founded in 2016 by Michael D. Ratner, OBB Pictures is the TV, digital, and film arm of OBB Media. Ratner, alongside co-founder Scott Ratner and a team of talented storytellers, create scripted and unscripted projects for many distributors, with a portfolio of work spanning comedy, drama, sports, and music. The company's most recent hits in 2019 alone include Netflix's "Historical Roasts"; Kevin Hart's "Cold As Balls"; ESPN+'s "The Harder Way" and many others. The Emmy award winning full-service production company has its offices and post-production facilities headquartered in West Hollywood, California. OBB Media is also the parent company to OBB Sound, OBB Branded and OBB Cares.About SB Projects:Founded by Scooter Braun, SB Projects is a diversified entertainment and media company with ventures at the intersection of music, film, technology, brands, culture, and social good. In addition to managing a roster of some of the biggest names in entertainment, including Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, J. Balvin, Idina Minzel, Demi Lovato, Karlie Kloss and Tori Kelly, SB Projects has grown their film and television division to include a robust slate of projects including the forthcoming comedy series "Dave" for FXX/Hulu, CBS' "Scorpion," "The Giver," and "Never Say Never," which remains one of the highest grossing music documentaries in domestic box-office history. The company also has several projects in active development including "Anna K" for HBOMax, an untitled K-Pop film for Fox, and the film "A Taste of Power" with award-winning filmmaker Chinonye Chukwu, among many others. In addition, SB Projects recently signed a multi-year, first-look television deal with Amazon Studios to develop scripted and unscripted projects.www.justinbiebermusic.com



