Bassist George DeLancey Releases 'Paradise' On February 1, 2020

"George DeLancey understands the entire scope and history of the bass, his playing reflects this and looks towards the future. As a composer, he is without a doubt, one of the most creative melodists of his generation."- Todd Stoll, Jazz at Lincoln Center New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Paradise, the sophomore release from critically acclaimed bassist/ composer George DeLancey, features a mix of hard swinging original compositions and jazz standards, and a host prominent young New York City jazz players. Release date is February 1st (George DeLancey Music).The all-star band includes: pianist Tadataka Unno (Jimmy Cobb, Roy Hargrove), saxophonist Caleb Wheeler Curtis (Walking Distance, Orrin Evans), and Lawrence Leathers, the Grammy-winning drummer for Cécile McLorin Salvant.




