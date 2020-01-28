Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Jazz 28/01/2020

Bassist George DeLancey Releases 'Paradise' On February 1, 2020

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Paradise, the sophomore release from critically acclaimed bassist/ composer George DeLancey, features a mix of hard swinging original compositions and jazz standards, and a host prominent young New York City jazz players. Release date is February 1st (George DeLancey Music).

The all-star band includes: pianist Tadataka Unno (Jimmy Cobb, Roy Hargrove), saxophonist Caleb Wheeler Curtis (Walking Distance, Orrin Evans), and Lawrence Leathers, the Grammy-winning drummer for Cécile McLorin Salvant.

"George DeLancey understands the entire scope and history of the bass, his playing reflects this and looks towards the future. As a composer, he is without a doubt, one of the most creative melodists of his generation."- Todd Stoll, Jazz at Lincoln Center






Most read news of the week
Billie Eilish Directs Official Music Video For "Everything I Wanted"
Viewtopia Music Festival Has Partnered With Superfest Miami Live & The City Of Miami Gardens
Listen First: Calloway Circus Releases New Single "Gray"!
The Jacks 'Remember You'; Los Angeles Rock 'N' Roll Band Readies For 2020 With Follow-Up EP Due March 6
Goo Goo Dolls Debut New Music Video For "Lost"
Legendary Singer/Songwriter James Taylor To Release New Album American Standard On February 28, 2020
The Witcher (Music From The Netflix Original Series) By Composers Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli Available Everywhere Now
New Hip-hop Track 'Sirens' From Callum Warns Of The Dangers Of Lust
Keith Urban Live - Las Vegas Adds Four New Dates At The Colosseum At Caesars Palace
Iyla Announces New EP "Other Ways To Vent"
Out Tomorrow: Paige Cora "Instant In Time"
Final Round Of Performers Added To 62nd Annual Grammy Awards Lineup
Phish Announce Summer 2020 Tour
Doctor Who Just Made History By Casting Its First Black Doctor
Hailey Whitters Releases New Single "Janice At The Hotel Bar" From New Album The Dream Out February 28, 2020




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0738571 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0076282024383545 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how