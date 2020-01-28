Pet Shop Boys 'Hotspot' Album Out Now



"We've written much of our music over the last ten years in Berlin and it was an exciting experience to work on this album in the legendary Hansa studios there and add a new dimension to our sound," Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe say of the album.



Hotspot was primarily written and recorded in Berlin and Los Angeles. The album is produced and mixed by



PET SHOP BOYS TOUR:

May 1 Mercedes Benz Arena Berlin

May 2 König-Pilsener Oberhausen

May 5 Forest

May 6 AFAS Live Amsterdam

May 8 Leipzig Arena Leipzig

May 10 Porsche Arena Stuttgart

May 12 Gasometer Vienna

May 19 Olympiahalle Munich

May 20 Jahrhunderthalle Frankfurt

May 22 Barclaycard Arena Hamburg

May 24 Torwar Arena Warsaw

May 28 The O2 London

May 29 Manchester Arena Manchester

May 30 Resorts World Arena Birmingham

June 2 BIC Arena Bournemouth

June 3 Motorpoint Arena Cardiff

June 5 Utilita Arena Newcastle

June 6 SSE Hydro Glasgow

June 17 Ericsson Globe Stockholm

Pet Shop Boys' new album Hotspot is out today via x2 Records/Kobalt. Their 14th studio album, Hotspot is also available to purchase on cassette and 2-disc deluxe CD, the latter of which includes an instrumental version of the full record on the second disc.




