Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 28/01/2020

Pet Shop Boys 'Hotspot' Album Out Now

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Pet Shop Boys' new album Hotspot is out today via x2 Records/Kobalt. Their 14th studio album, Hotspot is also available to purchase on cassette and 2-disc deluxe CD, the latter of which includes an instrumental version of the full record on the second disc.
"We've written much of our music over the last ten years in Berlin and it was an exciting experience to work on this album in the legendary Hansa studios there and add a new dimension to our sound," Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe say of the album.

Hotspot was primarily written and recorded in Berlin and Los Angeles. The album is produced and mixed by Stuart Price, marking the third Pet Shop Boys album he has produced following Super (2016) and Electric (2013).

PET SHOP BOYS TOUR:
May 1 Mercedes Benz Arena Berlin
May 2 König-Pilsener Oberhausen
May 5 Forest National Arena Brussels
May 6 AFAS Live Amsterdam
May 8 Leipzig Arena Leipzig
May 10 Porsche Arena Stuttgart
May 12 Gasometer Vienna
May 19 Olympiahalle Munich
May 20 Jahrhunderthalle Frankfurt
May 22 Barclaycard Arena Hamburg
May 24 Torwar Arena Warsaw
May 28 The O2 London
May 29 Manchester Arena Manchester
May 30 Resorts World Arena Birmingham
June 2 BIC Arena Bournemouth
June 3 Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
June 5 Utilita Arena Newcastle
June 6 SSE Hydro Glasgow
June 17 Ericsson Globe Stockholm
June 19 OverOslo Oslo=






Most read news of the week
Viewtopia Music Festival Has Partnered With Superfest Miami Live & The City Of Miami Gardens
Billie Eilish Directs Official Music Video For "Everything I Wanted"
Listen First: Calloway Circus Releases New Single "Gray"!
The Jacks 'Remember You'; Los Angeles Rock 'N' Roll Band Readies For 2020 With Follow-Up EP Due March 6
Goo Goo Dolls Debut New Music Video For "Lost"
The Witcher (Music From The Netflix Original Series) By Composers Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli Available Everywhere Now
Legendary Singer/Songwriter James Taylor To Release New Album American Standard On February 28, 2020
New Hip-hop Track 'Sirens' From Callum Warns Of The Dangers Of Lust
Out Tomorrow: Paige Cora "Instant In Time"
Iyla Announces New EP "Other Ways To Vent"
Final Round Of Performers Added To 62nd Annual Grammy Awards Lineup
Hailey Whitters Releases New Single "Janice At The Hotel Bar" From New Album The Dream Out February 28, 2020
Doctor Who Just Made History By Casting Its First Black Doctor
Phish Announce Summer 2020 Tour
2020 Grammy Awards: The Full List Of Winners




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0354810 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0083909034729004 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how