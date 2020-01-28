Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Rock 28/01/2020

getTV Will Air Episodes Of The Sonny And Cher Show & The Johnny Cash Show

getTV Will Air Episodes Of The Sonny And Cher Show & The Johnny Cash Show

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Let getTV add some variety to your life on Saturday and Sunday nights at 10PM ET!
Every Saturday, getTV will air episodes of "The Sonny and Cher Show" not shown on TV in decades, featuring such guest stars as Debbie Reynolds, the Smothers Brothers, Neil Sedaka, Evel Knievel, Joey Heatherton, Don Knotts, Farrah Fawcett, Jim Nabors and Barbara Eden.

Following Sonny & Cher at 11PM ET, getTV will air special variety shows including "The Patti LaBelle Show," "Flip Wilson," "Lola," and "Monsanto Nights Presents Lena Horne" with such guest stars as Dionne Warwick, Gladys Knight, David Janssen, O.C. Smith, Muhammad Ali, Hal Linden, Willie Tyler & Lester, Cyndi Lauper, Luther Vandross, Amy Grant, Richard Pryor, Peter Sellers and Lily Tomlin.

On Sunday nights starting at 10:00 PM, getTV offers two hours of The Johnny Cash Show, some of which are brand new to getTV* with such guests as Linda Ronstadt, Eddie Albert, Jerry Reed, Mahalia Jackson, Billy Graham, The Staple Singers, Kris Kristofferson, Mama Cass, Lorne Greene, Loretta Lynn, Ricky Nelson, Carl Perkins, Waylon Jennings, Jackie DeShannon, Derek & The Dominos (Eric Clapton, Jack Elliott) and Connie Smith. (*The getTV premieres are February 9 and 16 at 10PM.)






