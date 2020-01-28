Meek Mill & Roddy Rich Pen A Powerful 'Letter To Nipsey'





All proceeds from sales and streams of "Letter to Nipsey" will benefit Nipsey's family. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GRAMMY nominated rapper and criminal justice reform advocate Meek Mill has teamed up with rising rap superstar Roddy Ricch for a powerful collaboration titled "Letter to Nipsey," an emotional song dedicated to their late collaborator and close friend, GRAMMY winning artist Nipsey Hussle.The new release follows the songs moving debut during a tribute to the late entrepreneur and rapper at the 62nd GRAMMY® Awards by Meek and Roddy in addition to YG, DJ Khaled, John Legend and Kirk Franklin.All proceeds from sales and streams of "Letter to Nipsey" will benefit Nipsey's family.



