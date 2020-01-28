Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Tour Dates 28/01/2020

The Mauskovic Dance Band Announces EP & North American Tour Dates

The Mauskovic Dance Band Announces EP & North American Tour Dates

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Mauskovic Dance Band are coming to North America in what promises to be one of the most exciting and joyful tours this spring. Their live shows infuse no-wave dance punk, and Afro-Caribbean rhythms in what has been described as a "controlled explosion" of sound and emotions. If you need to dance, this is your night out. They are also announcing Shadance Hall EP, out February 29th on Dekmantel Records and sharing the first track off the album "2 Squeeze Dogs."

Since the release of their Down In The Basement EP on Soundway Records in early 2018, the band have found themselves on a hectic touring schedule including Glastonbury Festival and The Great Escape.

Entirely self-produced, the band has reiterated their favourite elements of the 70s and 80s legacy of the Afro-Latin psychedelic music of Colombia and Peru, interpreting it through the context of modern day Amsterdam. The output is a lo-fi No Wave groove all its own - rooted in a deep love of champeta, Palenque, psychedelic cumbia, chichi, classic afrobeat and picó soundsystem culture.

Track Listing:
Side A
1. Ventura Phase
2. Squeeze Dogs
3. Theorie Amerikaan
4. Controleer Jezelf

Side B Dubversions
1. Controleer Jezelf Rhythm Version
2. Theorie Amerikaan Space Dub
3. Squeeze Dogs Crunch Dub
4. Ventura Dub

Tour Dates:
3/4 - Empty Bottle, Chicago, IL
3/5 - The Garrison, Toronto, ON
3/6 - Third Man Records, Detroit, MI
3/7 - Queen Street Fare, Ottawa, ON
3/8 - Bar le Ritz, Montreal, QC
3/9 - New City Brewery, Easthampton, MA
3/10 - The Sultan Room, Brooklyn, NY
3/12 - Songbyrd, Washington, DC
3/13 - Kings, Raleigh, NC
3/14 - Food Court, Atlanta, GA
3/15 - Gasa Gasa, New Orleans, LA
3/17 - 3/22 - SXSW Festival, Austin, TX
3/23 - Sister Bar, Albuquerque, NM
3/24 - Hi-Dive, Denver, CO
3/25 - Metro, Salt Lake City, UT
3/26 - Treefort Music Festival, Boise, ID
3/27 - Treefort Music Festival, Boise, ID
3/28 - Fox Cabaret, Vancouver, BC
3/29- Upstairs Cabaret, Victoria, BC
3/30 - Sunset, Seattle, WA
3/31 - Mississippi Studios, Portland, OR
4/2 - Rickshaw Stop, San Francisco, CA
4/3 - Bootleg Theater, Los Angeles, CA
4/4 - Soda Bar, San Diego, CA.






Most read news of the week
Billie Eilish Directs Official Music Video For "Everything I Wanted"
Viewtopia Music Festival Has Partnered With Superfest Miami Live & The City Of Miami Gardens
Listen First: Calloway Circus Releases New Single "Gray"!
The Jacks 'Remember You'; Los Angeles Rock 'N' Roll Band Readies For 2020 With Follow-Up EP Due March 6
Goo Goo Dolls Debut New Music Video For "Lost"
Legendary Singer/Songwriter James Taylor To Release New Album American Standard On February 28, 2020
The Witcher (Music From The Netflix Original Series) By Composers Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli Available Everywhere Now
Iyla Announces New EP "Other Ways To Vent"
Final Round Of Performers Added To 62nd Annual Grammy Awards Lineup
Phish Announce Summer 2020 Tour
Doctor Who Just Made History By Casting Its First Black Doctor
Hailey Whitters Releases New Single "Janice At The Hotel Bar" From New Album The Dream Out February 28, 2020
2020 Grammy Awards: The Full List Of Winners
Jonas Brothers Announce Las Vegas Residency At Park MGM
Blue Landscapes III: Frontiers, Music From A Quieter Place Robert Thies & Damjan Krajacic




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0301130 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0063796043395996 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how