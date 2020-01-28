Tom Keifer #keiferband Releases New Video, "Hype," From Critically Acclaimed 'Rise' Album Out Now





"HYPE" reflects the over stimulation, endless information and clever deception that we are bombarded with in today's society," explains KEIFER. "Computers, devices, Internet, news, social media, politics, television…all coming at us from every angle around the clock. It's becoming harder and harder to separate reality from illusion. The song and video mirror the world of overload we are all living in and its exhaustive effect. Not all aspects of the information age are bad or even new, for that matter, but the sum of it all, amplified though today's technology, at times can really make us feel like… 'All in overload about to blow the height of a new low - Scream like hell drown out all this hype.'"



The Vicente Cordero-directed video for 'HYPE' (written by TOM KEIFER and Savannah Keifer) can now be viewed on



Released



RISE is available on all formats at Orcd.co/TomKeiferRise, including CD (digipak), vinyl (in your choice of red, blue, or green) and digital.



Since its release, RISE has garnered rave reviews…

"…A gem of a record that manages to walk the line of recaputuring the heart of his early works yet still feels totally vibrant for today …moments that shine best here are the album opening "Touching The Divine", "The Death of Me", the Stones-ish balladry of "Waiting On The Demons" and "HYPE". Keifer's second act is something to rise up and cheer. - Chad Childers, Loudwire ("Top 50 albums of 2019")



"…a return to form for KEIFER and company. RISE features a cross section of tunes that cull inspiration from NIGHT SONGS and LONG COLD WINTER with a potent, modern age punch that will please diehard and casual fans alike. On RISE, KEIFER is showing the kids and his contemporaries how it's done. Well done KEIFER BAND. 5.0 Out Of 5.0" --



"TOM KEIFER is an outstanding guitarist and songwriter, and that's apparent on his solo music. KEIFER's 2019 release, RISE stands out for its gritty songs and riffs, with each track offering its own character." -- Anne Erickson, Audio Ink



"The former Cinderella mastermind's second solo release contains



"In sum, with RISE, TOM KEIFER succeeds in proving (once again) to be an artist who knows no creative boundaries and remains in a league of his own." --



In touring news, TOM KEIFER and #keiferband (Savannah Keifer, Tony Higbee, Billy Mercer, Kendra Chantelle, Jarred Pope, Kory Myers) will continue the RISE TOUR throughout 2020, bringing their potent, high energy show to a city near you. More 2020 Spring, Summer and Fall dates will be announced soon.



Check them out at any of the following tour stops:

Tue 2/18 Cincinnati, OH Bogart's

Wed 2/19 Louisville, KY Mercury Ballroom

Fri 2/21 Flint, MI Machine Shop

Sat 2/22 Sault Ste. Marie, MI Kewadin Casinos

Fri 7/17 Buckley, Wales, U.K. TIVOLI

Sat 7/18 Dent, U.K. Ramblin' Man Fair

Sun 7/19 Nottingham, U.K. Rescue Rooms

Tue 7/21 Bliston, U.K.

Thu 7/23 Brande-hornerkirchen, Germany Headbangers Open Air

Sat 7/25 Blackpool, U.K. The Waterloo

Sun 7/26 Ebbw Vale, U.K. Steelhouse Festival

Mon 7/27

Wed 7/29 Wacken, Germany Wacken Open Air

Thu 7/30 Goteborg, Sweden Pustervik

Fri 7/31 Rejmyre, Sweden Skogsrojet Festival

Sun 8/2 Rottenburg, Germany Rock Of Ages

Mon 8/3 Telfs In Tirol, Austria Rathaussaal Telfs



www.TomKeifer.com

www.facebook.com/TomKeiferOfficial

www.twitter.com/TomKeiferMusic

www.instagram.com/TomKeiferofficial

