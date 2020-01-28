Kesha Launches Into Release Week With "Tonight"





" New York, NY (Top40 Charts) It's an exciting week for Kesha and her fans, a week that includes today's release of " Tonight ", her much-anticipated latest track off of her fourth album 'High Road' (Kemosabe/RCA Records) which is dropping this Friday (1.31). Kesha is also set to hit the stage at The Late Late Show with James Corden to perform album cut "Resentment" this Thursday (1.30).Beginning with a few delicate bars of piano that lead into Kesha soulfully proclaiming that "tonight is the best night of our lives", the new song undergoes a sudden morphing from heartfelt pop ballad into a dirty club-ready hip-hop ode to a wild night of throwing caution to the wind, living life to the fullest, losing your phone, and smuggling a bottle of wine in your purse. " Tonight " is a tantalizing merger of the inspiring heart found on her last album 'Rainbow' with the signature gritty IDGAF swagger from her early releases. The song is destined to become a celebratory anthem and is the perfect sampling of what's to come when 'High Road' drops on Friday.Written by Kesha with Wrabel and Stint (w/ the lattermost producing the track), " Tonight " has become one of the most anticipated tracks off 'High Road' among Kesha's social media following after it was featured in the 'High Road' album trailerand a portion was recorded on a fan-shot video at a live event in LA a few months back. Tonight " follows the releases of raucous lead single "Raising Hell" (feat. Big Freedia), the self-empowered and tongue-in-cheek "My Own Dance", and the heartbreaking country-crossover collab "Resentment" (feat. Sturgill Simpson, Brian Wilson and Wrabel), as well as the announcement of Kesha's forthcoming North American spring tour.



