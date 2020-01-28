Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 28/01/2020

Kesha Launches Into Release Week With "Tonight"

Kesha Launches Into Release Week With "Tonight"

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) It's an exciting week for Kesha and her fans, a week that includes today's release of "Tonight", her much-anticipated latest track off of her fourth album 'High Road' (Kemosabe/RCA Records) which is dropping this Friday (1.31). Kesha is also set to hit the stage at The Late Late Show with James Corden to perform album cut "Resentment" this Thursday (1.30).

Beginning with a few delicate bars of piano that lead into Kesha soulfully proclaiming that "tonight is the best night of our lives", the new song undergoes a sudden morphing from heartfelt pop ballad into a dirty club-ready hip-hop ode to a wild night of throwing caution to the wind, living life to the fullest, losing your phone, and smuggling a bottle of wine in your purse. "Tonight" is a tantalizing merger of the inspiring heart found on her last album 'Rainbow' with the signature gritty IDGAF swagger from her early releases. The song is destined to become a celebratory anthem and is the perfect sampling of what's to come when 'High Road' drops on Friday.

Written by Kesha with Wrabel and Stint (w/ the lattermost producing the track), "Tonight" has become one of the most anticipated tracks off 'High Road' among Kesha's social media following after it was featured in the 'High Road' album trailerand a portion was recorded on a fan-shot video at a live event in LA a few months back.

"Tonight" follows the releases of raucous lead single "Raising Hell" (feat. Big Freedia), the self-empowered and tongue-in-cheek "My Own Dance", and the heartbreaking country-crossover collab "Resentment" (feat. Sturgill Simpson, Brian Wilson and Wrabel), as well as the announcement of Kesha's forthcoming North American spring tour.






Most read news of the week
Listen First: Calloway Circus Releases New Single "Gray"!
The Witcher (Music From The Netflix Original Series) By Composers Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli Available Everywhere Now
Viewtopia Music Festival Has Partnered With Superfest Miami Live & The City Of Miami Gardens
Billie Eilish Directs Official Music Video For "Everything I Wanted"
Hailey Whitters Releases New Single "Janice At The Hotel Bar" From New Album The Dream Out February 28, 2020
The Jacks 'Remember You'; Los Angeles Rock 'N' Roll Band Readies For 2020 With Follow-Up EP Due March 6
2020 Grammy Awards: The Full List Of Winners
Final Round Of Performers Added To 62nd Annual Grammy Awards Lineup
Doctor Who Just Made History By Casting Its First Black Doctor
Legendary Singer/Songwriter James Taylor To Release New Album American Standard On February 28, 2020
Blue Landscapes III: Frontiers, Music From A Quieter Place Robert Thies & Damjan Krajacic
Billy Raffoul Releases New Song "It's A Beautiful Life" Today!
Jonas Brothers Announce Las Vegas Residency At Park MGM
Davey Suicide Debuts Music Video For "Animal" Ft. Gustav Wood (Young Guns)
Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Yachty, And Sueco The Child Join Forces For 'Speed Me Up'




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0346689 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0069231986999512 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how