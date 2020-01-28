PJ Morton Earns Grammy For Best R&B Song, His Second Win In A Year





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) PJ Morton earned his second GRAMMY Award since his first-ever win last year. Following 2019's victory for Best Traditional R&B Performance, he took home the 2020 trophy for Best R&B Song with "Say So" (feat. JoJo). Morton celebrated additional nominations for Best R&B Album (PAUL) and Best Traditional R&B Performance ("Built For Love" feat. Jazmine Sullivan), making history as the first artist to receive nods for Best R&B Album three years in a row. All three of those LPs (Gumbo, Gumbo Unplugged, PAUL) were self-released on his own Morton Records.Over the weekend, PJ Morton was seen at Clive Davis's pre-GRAMMY gala, Roc Nation's GRAMMY brunch, and onstage presenting a dozen Awards during the GRAMMY Premiere Ceremony. Tomorrow, Morton joins Rapsody for her performance of "Afeni" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. You can also hear Rapsody alongside Morton on PAUL's "Don't Break My Heart." Morton is currently up for his first-ever NAACP Image nominations at next month's Awards: Outstanding Male Artist and Outstanding Duo, Group, or Collaboration ("Say So" feat. JoJo). Additionally, he has finished recording a special new album, which he's preparing to release in the midst of Maroon 5's world tour and his own nonstop run of newly-announced performances - find upcoming solo dates here.



