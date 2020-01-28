Three Football Anthems That Had Chart Success

#3 World In Motion - Released 1990

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Over the past few decades we have seen a rise in the number of songs released around a football team. The majority of these are in aid of supporting England at an upcoming event, and often get the country behind them. There has been some classics over the years, with a varying degree of success when it comes down to chart position. Here are three songs that have performed well in the chart and become iconic England football hits.

World In Motion was a fantastic England football song, written and performed by New Order with contributions from many England players at the time. The legend that is John Barnes featured on this song, performing his now iconic rap that is still played and loved by many today.

As for the charts, this song reached number one during the summer of Italia 90, and remained there for two weeks while the tournament was taking place.

#2 Vindaloo - Released 1998

When you think of England football songs, this will be the first one that many people think of. This was an iconic song, sung by millions up and down the streets of England during the France 98 World Cup. The song was perfect for chanting as a fan, and is still sung today during England games.

It may be a surprise, but Vindaloo never actually reached number one, finishing with a highest chart position of number two. That hasn't stopped the song being incredibly popular though, and will no doubt be heard at the upcoming Euro 2020 Championships by fans.

#1 3 Lions - Released 1996 & 1998

If you are wondering why Vindaloo didn't get to the top of the charts and what kept it off during the 98 World Cup then look no further than the most iconic England football song of all time, 3 Lions.





Originally released in 1996, this song went to number one for three weeks during the Euro 96 tournament which England hosted. The song was created by the band the Lightning Seeds and comedians Frank Skinner and David Baddiel, who hosted a football talk show during the tournament.

When England played in the France 98 World Cup two years later, the song was changed slightly and re-released. Again, it took off, with fans singing it on the terraces at the tournament and those at home were buying once more. The song had a further three weeks at number one in 1998, making a total of six weeks at the top of the charts across both releases.

To this day, when England play football you can often here fans singing part of this iconic song.