Emma Garell Releases New Single, "I Wanna See Blood"!





"I Wanna See Blood is a song about love gone wrong, your basic break up song that ends in a bloody mess. Sometimes love lost just leaves you angry...not sad...not lonely...just bloody angry. Break up songs come in a variety of styles, but this is my anger and my response to a broken heart, I hope people can relate. My two previous songs (Destination Anaheim and unreleased Mojo Man ) were more about the rock world in general. It wasn't until I started working with Todd Wright that I found a way to express my inner feelings through my music. 'I Wanna See Blood' is the first of the songs that we wrote together that delve into my heart and soul. " - Emma Garell



"I Wanna See Blood is a dancey jam, alternative-rock track about heartbreak and revenge. For fans of





02/14 @ The Dark Room - Richmond, VA

w/ Halfcast & Moniker

02/29 @ Rockfest 2020 - Richmond, VA

03/20 @ The Burnout Pit - Richmond, VA

w / Asphalt Valentine,

04/05 @ The Burnout Pit - Richmond, VA -

Fund Drive for Declan

04/10 @ KC's

04/17 With

07/24 - 07/25 @ Rise of the Loser Fest - Pipestem, WV New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Richmond, VA based rock artist EMMA GARELL has released her newest single, "I Wanna See Blood." Produced by Todd Wright of Halfking Studio in Northern, VA, "I Wanna See Blood" is available to download / stream via The Label Group / INgrooves."I Wanna See Blood is a song about love gone wrong, your basic break up song that ends in a bloody mess. Sometimes love lost just leaves you angry...not sad...not lonely...just bloody angry. Break up songs come in a variety of styles, but this is my anger and my response to a broken heart, I hope people can relate. My two previous songs (Destination Anaheim and unreleased Mojo Man ) were more about the rock world in general. It wasn't until I started working with Todd Wright that I found a way to express my inner feelings through my music. 'I Wanna See Blood' is the first of the songs that we wrote together that delve into my heart and soul. " - Emma Garell"I Wanna See Blood is a dancey jam, alternative-rock track about heartbreak and revenge. For fans of Billie Eilish and Mohawks." - Dylan Lawson (guitarist for Emma Garell) Catch EMMA GARELL Live:02/14 @ The Dark Room - Richmond, VAw/ Halfcast & Moniker02/29 @ Rockfest 2020 - Richmond, VA03/20 @ The Burnout Pit - Richmond, VAw / Asphalt Valentine, Rebel Messiah, & Armwood04/05 @ The Burnout Pit - Richmond, VA -Fund Drive for Declan04/10 @ KC's Music Alley - Fredericksburg, VA04/17 With Silver Tongue Devils at Gottrocks, Greenville, SC07/24 - 07/25 @ Rise of the Loser Fest - Pipestem, WV



