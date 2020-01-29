Chris Cornell 2020 Grammy Award Winner For Best Recording Package!









"I am grateful to Jeff Ament and everyone who helped create such a beautiful work of art from beginning to end, in loving memory and in tribute to Chris - he would be so proud!" said Vicky Cornell. "And a huge thanks to all the fans who's love and support have carried Chris's legacy forward. Our children and I thank you from the bottom of our hearts for keeping his memory alive.



"When Bad Does Good," was produced, recorded, and mixed by Cornell, and was found in his personal recordings archive. The track was a favorite of his and it wasn't until friend Josh Brolin reminded Vicky of the unreleased song that she decided to share it with his fans. Cornell won Best Rock Performance posthumously at the 61st GRAMMY Awards for "When Bad Does Good."

Watch Chris's 12-year-old son,











The Super



CHRIS CORNELL

LP ONE

A1. Loud Love [Soundgarden]

A2. Outshined [Soundgarden]

A3. Hunger

A4. Seasons



B1.

B2. Can't Change Me

B3. Like A Stone [Audioslave]

B4. Be Yourself [Audioslave]



LP TWO

C1. You Know My Name

C2. Billie Jean

C3. Long Gone (Rock Version)

C4. Call Me A Dog (Live Acoustic)

C5. Been Away Too Long [Soundgarden]



D1. Nearly Forgot My Broken Heart

D2. Nothing Compares 2 U (Live at

D3. The PromiseD4.When Bad Does Good**

** Denotes previously unreleased material



chriscornell.com

facebook.com/chriscornell

Twitter/@chriscornell

Instagram/@chriscornellofficial

YouTube/youtube.com/ChrisCornellVEVO New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Chris Cornell, the 17-track self-titled 2LP, was recognized by the Recording Academy and the wider industry with a GRAMMY Award for Best Recording Packaging at the 2020 ceremonies. This award is the second GRAMMY Award tied to this release, the first being in 2019 for Best Rock Performance for the previously unreleased track, "When Bad Does Good." Chris Cornell commemorates his life and legacy not only as a singer, but as a poet and one of the most prolific writers and greatest voices of the modern rock era. Vicky Cornell wanted to create a special album for the fans that would include a selection of Chris' expansive career, showcasing the breadth of his work and contribution to music history with selections culled from the deep catalogs of his three influential bands - Soundgarden, Temple of the Dog and Audioslave - as well as songs from his solo career. She turned to producer Brendan O'Brien, who was a trusted partner to Cornell over the years, and Jeff Ament who created the packaging for Chris Cornell, now a 2020 GRAMMY winner."I am grateful to Jeff Ament and everyone who helped create such a beautiful work of art from beginning to end, in loving memory and in tribute to Chris - he would be so proud!" said Vicky Cornell. "And a huge thanks to all the fans who's love and support have carried Chris's legacy forward. Our children and I thank you from the bottom of our hearts for keeping his memory alive. Chris Cornell Forever!""When Bad Does Good," was produced, recorded, and mixed by Cornell, and was found in his personal recordings archive. The track was a favorite of his and it wasn't until friend Josh Brolin reminded Vicky of the unreleased song that she decided to share it with his fans. Cornell won Best Rock Performance posthumously at the 61st GRAMMY Awards for "When Bad Does Good."Watch Chris's 12-year-old son, Christopher pay tribute to his dad in the official video for "When Bad Does Good," below: Chris Cornell is available as the GRAMMY Award Winning 2LP, in addition to the Deluxe Edition 4CD, 1 CD and Digital versions, plus the limited-edition color vinyl Super Deluxe LP box set, re-released in 2019 due to overwhelming demand for the 2018 pressing of the original collection. The box set has been re-released by Cornell's wife, Vicky Cornell on behalf of The Chris Cornell Estate through UMe, and is available exclusively via the Chris Cornell official store.The Super Deluxe 4CD, 1DVD, and 180-gram 7LP limited-edition color vinyl box set holds 88 tracks — 64 songs plus 24 videos. Also included in the Super Deluxe box are a 66-page hardcover photo book wrapped in linen with a red foil signature cover, three artist lithos, three photochromatic lithos inspired by Cornell's lyrical fascination about the sun (images are brought to life by holding under direct sunlight), a turntable mat, a microfiber vinyl cleaning cloth, and a 36x48-inch wall poster.CHRIS CORNELLLP ONEA1. Loud Love [Soundgarden]A2. Outshined [Soundgarden]A3. Hunger Strike [Temple of the Dog]A4. SeasonsB1. Black Hole Sun [Soundgarden]B2. Can't Change MeB3. Like A Stone [Audioslave]B4. Be Yourself [Audioslave]LP TWOC1. You Know My NameC2. Billie JeanC3. Long Gone (Rock Version)C4. Call Me A Dog (Live Acoustic)C5. Been Away Too Long [Soundgarden]D1. Nearly Forgot My Broken HeartD2. Nothing Compares 2 U (Live at Sirius XM)**D3. The PromiseD4.When Bad Does Good**** Denotes previously unreleased materialchriscornell.comfacebook.com/chriscornellTwitter/@chriscornellInstagram/@chriscornellofficialYouTube/youtube.com/ChrisCornellVEVO



