News
Pop / Rock 29/01/2020

Justin Bieber Serenades Ellen With 'Yummy'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) As a special birthday gift, Justin Bieber sang an acoustic version of his song "Yummy," and led the audience in singing "Happy Birthday."
Ellen raved about the Pop star's new Youtube docuseries "Seasons," and Justin discussed how being in the spotlight at such a young age affected his physical and mental health.

For 17 incredible, eventful and sometimes life-changing seasons, Ellen has been making audiences laugh all over the world with her signature brand of humor and her powerful message of kindness.
There's nobody better at making you laugh and brightening your day.
You never know what funny can do!






