Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Rock 29/01/2020

Cory Becker Shares New Single 'The Preacher'

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, LA-based indie folk artist Cory Becker shares "The Preacher", the third single off his upcoming debut album One. Vents Magazine premiered the track earlier today and shared some information behind the latest single, stating "the singer-songwriter opens up about his past and present with a vulnerability that rarely some get to archive." Lead single "Haunt", released in October, was featured on Spotify's coveted Fresh Finds playlist and second single "Rivers", came out in December and received praise from local tastemaker, Buzzbands LA. Stream all three singles now ahead of the release and check Cory Becker live in LA this February. Cory Becker's debut album One is out 2/21.

Cory Becker's debut album, One, came to life in a one-room studio in the dirt floored basement of his Echo Park rental, which he built from ground up. The album embraces the authenticity and experimentation of analog recording - engineering and producing the album himself, he experimented with a variety of techniques and performed nearly every aspect of the album himself, aside from select musical guests he invited to play on select tracks. Despite being Becker's first try at recording and producing everything on his own, he was able to create a unique sonic footprint that encompasses modern indie rock and folk, and the values and traditions of the canon of American roots music.

Despite this album being Becker's first release as a solo artist, his impressive accolades include performance and co-writing credits with artists, producers and songwriters regarded and revered as being on the forefront of the industry as a whole. Some of these accomplishments include co-writing with Max Martin, Alex Ebert and Jade Castrinos (Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros), performing with Sean Lennon, Rodriguez, Living Things and has worked on studio recordings with critically acclaimed, veteran producers such as Steve Albini (Nirvana, PJ Harvey) and Michael Ilbert (The Cardigans, The Hives, Robyn).

Notable featured artists include drummers Aaron Sperske (Elliot Smith, Ariel Pink) and Josh Adams (Beck, Devendra Banhart). Jade Castrinos (Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros, Echo in the Canyon Film) is the featured vocalist on the duet "Haunt." Alex Ebert (Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros) co-wrote "Virgin Of The World", contributing the bridge of the song. The album was mixed by Noah Georgeson (Devendra Banhart, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Cate Le Bon, The Strokes).

CORY BECKER TOUR DATES
02.04 - Club Tee Gee - Los Angeles, CA
02.12 - Zebulon - Los Angeles, CA






Most read news of the week
Listen First: Calloway Circus Releases New Single "Gray"!
Hailey Whitters Releases New Single "Janice At The Hotel Bar" From New Album The Dream Out February 28, 2020
2020 Grammy Awards: The Full List Of Winners
Doctor Who Just Made History By Casting Its First Black Doctor
Davey Suicide Debuts Music Video For "Animal" Ft. Gustav Wood (Young Guns)
Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Yachty, And Sueco The Child Join Forces For 'Speed Me Up'
Cash Cash Releases New Single 'Mean It'
Angie McMahon Releases Amazon Original Cover Of "Total Eclipse Of The Heart"
Dark Electronic Collective Dispel Releases Debut 'Lore' Album
Pet Shop Boys 'Hotspot' Album Out Now
Meek Mill & Roddy Rich Pen A Powerful 'Letter To Nipsey'
Justin Bieber Announces 5th Studio Album "Changes," Set For February 14th Release
Justin Bieber Releases First Episode Of New Youtube Original Series Justin Bieber: Seasons
Demi Lovato Debuts Powerful New Song "Anyone" At Grammy Awards; Track Available Now
Lisa Addeo's 'Listen To This' Reaches #1 And Everybody's Listening




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0646510 secs // 4 () queries in 0.031868696212769 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how