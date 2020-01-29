Cory Becker Shares New Single 'The Preacher'





02.12 - Zebulon - Los Angeles, CA New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, LA-based indie folk artist Cory Becker shares "The Preacher", the third single off his upcoming debut album One. Vents Magazine premiered the track earlier today and shared some information behind the latest single, stating "the singer-songwriter opens up about his past and present with a vulnerability that rarely some get to archive." Lead single "Haunt", released in October, was featured on Spotify's coveted Fresh Finds playlist and second single " Rivers ", came out in December and received praise from local tastemaker, Buzzbands LA. Stream all three singles now ahead of the release and check Cory Becker live in LA this February. Cory Becker's debut album One is out 2/21.Cory Becker's debut album, One, came to life in a one-room studio in the dirt floored basement of his Echo Park rental, which he built from ground up. The album embraces the authenticity and experimentation of analog recording - engineering and producing the album himself, he experimented with a variety of techniques and performed nearly every aspect of the album himself, aside from select musical guests he invited to play on select tracks. Despite being Becker's first try at recording and producing everything on his own, he was able to create a unique sonic footprint that encompasses modern indie rock and folk, and the values and traditions of the canon of American roots music.Despite this album being Becker's first release as a solo artist, his impressive accolades include performance and co-writing credits with artists, producers and songwriters regarded and revered as being on the forefront of the industry as a whole. Some of these accomplishments include co-writing with Max Martin, Alex Ebert and Jade Castrinos (Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros), performing with Sean Lennon, Rodriguez, Living Things and has worked on studio recordings with critically acclaimed, veteran producers such as Steve Albini (Nirvana, PJ Harvey) and Michael Ilbert (The Cardigans, The Hives, Robyn).Notable featured artists include drummers Aaron Sperske (Elliot Smith, Ariel Pink) and Josh Adams (Beck, Devendra Banhart). Jade Castrinos (Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros, Echo in the Canyon Film) is the featured vocalist on the duet "Haunt." Alex Ebert (Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros) co-wrote "Virgin Of The World", contributing the bridge of the song. The album was mixed by Noah Georgeson (Devendra Banhart, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Cate Le Bon, The Strokes).CORY BECKER TOUR DATES02.04 - Club Tee Gee - Los Angeles, CA02.12 - Zebulon - Los Angeles, CA



