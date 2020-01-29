City And Colour Announces May 2020 US Tour Dates



City and Colour has partnered with PLUS1 for all dates. $1 from every ticket sold will be donated to Crisis Text Line.



City and Colour's 6th studio album A PILL FOR LONELINESS was released on October 4, 2019 on Green's newly minted Still Records, an imprint of Dine Alone Records. The album had an impressive, debut in the US, hitting #10 Current Alternative Albums, #5 Americana/Folk Albums, #8 Record Label Independent Current Albums, #13 LP Vinyl Albums, and #24 Top Current Albums. In Canada, A Pill For Loneliness debuted at #1 on the Billboard Canadian Albums Chart, making this the 4th consecutive #1 studio album for Green in Canada. The album also debuted at #1 on the Top Albums Chart, LP Vinyl Albums chart and Alternative Albums Chart (Nielsen



A Pill for Loneliness is produced by three-time Grammy-winning Jacquire King (Kings Of Leon, Tom Waits, Modest Mouse, Norah Jones) and mastered by Emily Lazar (Beck, Coldplay, Dolly Parton, The Chainsmokers), the first female mastering engineer to win a Grammy for best engineered album (2019). The album can be streamed and purchased HERE.



Over the course of five studio albums, Green has compiled a canon ripe with songs amassing a legion of fans worldwide. With this 6th full-length album, Green siphons serenity from stress through a kaleidoscope of lush guitars, ethereal orchestration, and heavenly delivery over eleven tracks that illuminate an entrancing emotional expanse, balancing two extremes with eloquence and energy.

"I wrote a lot of dark songs and wrapped them in the most beautiful sounds we could find," Green explains. "There are personal connotations, but they're also relatable. I'm thankful for the opportunity to create."



From the slow burning build-up of opening track, "Living in Lightning", which borrows its title from John Steinbeck's East of Eden, to the gorgeous last gasp of the piano-driven album closer "Lay Me Down," A Pill for Loneliness unlocks the catharsis hinted at by the title.



On the song, "



Hit single "



MAY 2020 TOUR DATES

U.S. Tour Dates

05/12 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

05/13 - Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

05/15 - Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theatre

05/16 - Philadelphia, PA @

05/18 - Kingston, NY @ UPAC

05/19 - New Haven, CT @ College Street

05/21 - Northampton, MA @ Calvin Theatre

05/22 - Portland, ME @

05/28 - Ithaca, NY @

05/29 - Niagara Falls, NY @ Rapids Theatre



INTERNATIONAL 2020 TOUR DATES



Feb 10 - Munich, DE @ Alte Kongresshalle

Feb 11 - Milan, IT @ Teatro Del Verme

Feb 12 - Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten

Feb 14 - Stuttgart, DE @ Wagenhallen

Feb 15 - Leipzig, DE @ Haus Leipzig

Feb 17 - Copenhagen, DK @ DR Koncerthuset

Feb 18 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

Feb 19 - Stockholm, SE @ Gota Lejon

Feb 21 - Berlin, DE @ Admiralpalast

Feb 22 - Dusseldorf, DE @ Tonhalle

Feb 23 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

Feb 25 - Ghent, BE @ NTGent

Feb 26 - Paris, FR @ Cafe de la Danse

Feb 28 - London, UK @ Palladium SOLD OUT

Feb 29 - London, UK @ Palladium SOLD OUT



South

Mar 29 - Santiago, Chile @ Lollapalooza Chile

Mar 31 - Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Cine Joia (Lollapalooza Side Show)

Apr 01 - Porte Alegre, Brazil @ Opiniao (Lollapalooza Side Show)

Apr 03 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Circo Voador (Lollapalooza Side Show)

Apr 04 - Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Lollapalooza Brazil



Australia Tour Dates

Apr 15 - Adelaide, AUS @ Thebarton Tehatre

Apr 17 - Perth, AUS @ Fremantle Arts Centre

Apr 19 - Sydney, AUS @ Enmore Theatre SOLD OUT

Apr 20 - Sydney, AUS @ Enmore Theatre SOLD OUT

Apr 22 - Brisbane, AUS @ The Fortitude

Apr 24 - Melbourne, AUS @ Forum Melbourne SOLD OUT

Apr 25 - Melbourne, AUS @ Forum Melbourne SOLD OUT

Apr 28 - Hobart, AUS @ Odeon Theatre. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Having just completed a month long coast-to-coast Canadian arena tour as well as a run of dates in the U.S. this past Fall, City and Colour, acclaimed singer, songwriter and performer Dallas Green, announces a run of U.S. tour dates, taking place this Spring. The tour kicks off May 12 in Pittsburgh, PA and finishes close to home, in Niagara Falls, NY on May 29. Joining the tour as support, is Katie Pruitt. Public on-sale begins this Friday, January 31 at 10am local time in each market. Fans can Visit cityandcolour.com for direct ticket links.City and Colour has partnered with PLUS1 for all dates. $1 from every ticket sold will be donated to Crisis Text Line.City and Colour's 6th studio album A PILL FOR LONELINESS was released on October 4, 2019 on Green's newly minted Still Records, an imprint of Dine Alone Records. The album had an impressive, debut in the US, hitting #10 Current Alternative Albums, #5 Americana/Folk Albums, #8 Record Label Independent Current Albums, #13 LP Vinyl Albums, and #24 Top Current Albums. In Canada, A Pill For Loneliness debuted at #1 on the Billboard Canadian Albums Chart, making this the 4th consecutive #1 studio album for Green in Canada. The album also debuted at #1 on the Top Albums Chart, LP Vinyl Albums chart and Alternative Albums Chart (Nielsen Music Canada). Additionally, the first radio single from the album titled " Strangers " shot up the Canadian Rock Radio charts to peak at #2 and is currently the highest-charting CanCon Rock single. Internationally, the album enjoyed strong sales worldwide including the UK, Germany, Brazil and Australia, where it debuted #8 on the ARIA top albums chart.A Pill for Loneliness is produced by three-time Grammy-winning Jacquire King (Kings Of Leon, Tom Waits, Modest Mouse, Norah Jones) and mastered by Emily Lazar (Beck, Coldplay, Dolly Parton, The Chainsmokers), the first female mastering engineer to win a Grammy for best engineered album (2019). The album can be streamed and purchased HERE.Over the course of five studio albums, Green has compiled a canon ripe with songs amassing a legion of fans worldwide. With this 6th full-length album, Green siphons serenity from stress through a kaleidoscope of lush guitars, ethereal orchestration, and heavenly delivery over eleven tracks that illuminate an entrancing emotional expanse, balancing two extremes with eloquence and energy."I wrote a lot of dark songs and wrapped them in the most beautiful sounds we could find," Green explains. "There are personal connotations, but they're also relatable. I'm thankful for the opportunity to create."From the slow burning build-up of opening track, "Living in Lightning", which borrows its title from John Steinbeck's East of Eden, to the gorgeous last gasp of the piano-driven album closer "Lay Me Down," A Pill for Loneliness unlocks the catharsis hinted at by the title.On the song, " Astronaut ", Green's voice immediately captivates as he carries a dynamic hook before an echoing solo. "I always think of the relationships in my life that have been fractured because I ended up doing what I do for a living," he admits. "I'm always gone, wandering around and singing my song."Hit single " Strangers " hinges on a buoyant riff and hummable groove. It charges towards a ghostly refrain awash in reverb as he pleads, "Don't wake me when this is over, just let me drift amidst my dreams."MAY 2020 TOUR DATESU.S. Tour Dates05/12 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre05/13 - Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live05/15 - Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theatre05/16 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall05/18 - Kingston, NY @ UPAC05/19 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall05/21 - Northampton, MA @ Calvin Theatre05/22 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre05/28 - Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre05/29 - Niagara Falls, NY @ Rapids TheatreINTERNATIONAL 2020 TOUR DATES Europe & UK Tour Dates w/ Bess AtwellFeb 10 - Munich, DE @ Alte KongresshalleFeb 11 - Milan, IT @ Teatro Del VermeFeb 12 - Zurich, CH @ KaufleutenFeb 14 - Stuttgart, DE @ WagenhallenFeb 15 - Leipzig, DE @ Haus LeipzigFeb 17 - Copenhagen, DK @ DR KoncerthusetFeb 18 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum SceneFeb 19 - Stockholm, SE @ Gota LejonFeb 21 - Berlin, DE @ AdmiralpalastFeb 22 - Dusseldorf, DE @ TonhalleFeb 23 - Amsterdam, NL @ ParadisoFeb 25 - Ghent, BE @ NTGentFeb 26 - Paris, FR @ Cafe de la DanseFeb 28 - London, UK @ Palladium SOLD OUTFeb 29 - London, UK @ Palladium SOLD OUTSouth America Tour DatesMar 29 - Santiago, Chile @ Lollapalooza ChileMar 31 - Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Cine Joia (Lollapalooza Side Show)Apr 01 - Porte Alegre, Brazil @ Opiniao (Lollapalooza Side Show)Apr 03 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Circo Voador (Lollapalooza Side Show)Apr 04 - Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Lollapalooza BrazilAustralia Tour DatesApr 15 - Adelaide, AUS @ Thebarton TehatreApr 17 - Perth, AUS @ Fremantle Arts CentreApr 19 - Sydney, AUS @ Enmore Theatre SOLD OUTApr 20 - Sydney, AUS @ Enmore Theatre SOLD OUTApr 22 - Brisbane, AUS @ The Fortitude Music HallApr 24 - Melbourne, AUS @ Forum Melbourne SOLD OUTApr 25 - Melbourne, AUS @ Forum Melbourne SOLD OUTApr 28 - Hobart, AUS @ Odeon Theatre.



