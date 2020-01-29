Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 29/01/2020

Maurice & The Stiff Sisters Releases "Welcome To Love"

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Horn-heavy power-pop quintet Maurice and the Stiff Sisters recently released their debut album "Welcome To Love" and the doors are swinging wide open for Maurice and company.

The group spent the end of 2018 and all of 2019 recording in Portland, OR, releasing singles each month. The result is an album with melodies for days, gorgeous horn arrangements, one particular fuzz-guitar solo that is unmistakably on fire, and eleven songs written with the best intentions for people who listen for lyrics and have (or desire) love in their hearts.

The tracks on "Welcome To Love" will recall songwriters like Nick Lowe, Robyn Hitchcock and Jonathan Richman - classic pop-rock that's funny and sad, beautiful and jagged.






Most read news of the week
Listen First: Calloway Circus Releases New Single "Gray"!
Hailey Whitters Releases New Single "Janice At The Hotel Bar" From New Album The Dream Out February 28, 2020
2020 Grammy Awards: The Full List Of Winners
Doctor Who Just Made History By Casting Its First Black Doctor
Davey Suicide Debuts Music Video For "Animal" Ft. Gustav Wood (Young Guns)
Angie McMahon Releases Amazon Original Cover Of "Total Eclipse Of The Heart"
Dark Electronic Collective Dispel Releases Debut 'Lore' Album
Pet Shop Boys 'Hotspot' Album Out Now
Meek Mill & Roddy Rich Pen A Powerful 'Letter To Nipsey'
Justin Bieber Announces 5th Studio Album "Changes," Set For February 14th Release
Justin Bieber Releases First Episode Of New Youtube Original Series Justin Bieber: Seasons
Demi Lovato Debuts Powerful New Song "Anyone" At Grammy Awards; Track Available Now
Lisa Addeo's 'Listen To This' Reaches #1 And Everybody's Listening
Jacob Collier Wins Two Grammys
Chris Thile, Gaby Moreno Perform Dolly Parton For "Live From Here"




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.3764920 secs // 4 () queries in 0.33478045463562 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how