News
RnB 29/01/2020

Benji Patterson Releases New Single "Power"

Benji Patterson Releases New Single "Power"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Benji Patterson is a young American rapper, singer, poet and songwriter. Benji's luxury is the freedom to create, however that doesn't come without sacrifice. He bought a camera, learned how to edit and now uses these skills to produce and direct his own music videos and has an amazing gift for turning a video he's spent a couple of hundred dollars on into an unique piece of art. His latest single 'Power' is an expression of how every single one of us has the power to make a difference.
On describing the background to the song, Benji says, "Power is a song I wrote to remind us all that regardless of our broken political systems we all have influence and power. I used America as an example to call out the injustice that so many people of different races and religions have experienced."

After Benji released the 'Love EP' earlier this year he wanted to spend the summer stepping out of his comfort zone and work towards developing a unique sound that really stands out and is instantly recognisable.

'Power' was written and produced at the Spotify Secret Genius Studios in Los Angeles, Spotify has been hugely supportive of Benji, allowing him to create his music with such a fantastic studio and engineer.






