Post Malone Is Dropping A New Album In 2020!





Elsewhere in the conversation, Post commented on Hollywood's Bleeding collaborator Ozzy Osbourne's recent diagnosis of Parkinson's disease, saying he had "no idea" that Ozzy's condition was that serious, and that he believed the legendary

"Working with him and hanging out with him and being around him, you can't tell," Malone told Rolling Stone.

"You can tell he has a little difficulty getting around, but he's so strong."

"I know he's been working on a new project with a bunch of my friends, [and] I'm really excited for him because he's so passionate about it and it sounds incredible; he sounds incredible."



Hopefully, Post will drop new music before he hits the stage at 2020 Rolling Loud in Miami. Yesterday, Rolling Loud revealed the official line-up for its sixth annual music festival outside of the Hard Rock Stadium. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Post Malone recently stated that he hopes to put out a new record in 2020! In an interview Rolling Stone published on Monday (Jan. 27), Posty said he plans to hit the studio after finishing his Runaway Tour in North America. "I hope to have a record out for the fans in 2020," Post Malone revealed.Elsewhere in the conversation, Post commented on Hollywood's Bleeding collaborator Ozzy Osbourne's recent diagnosis of Parkinson's disease, saying he had "no idea" that Ozzy's condition was that serious, and that he believed the legendary Black Sabbath frontman would "keep kicking ass" and is "so strong.""Working with him and hanging out with him and being around him, you can't tell," Malone told Rolling Stone."You can tell he has a little difficulty getting around, but he's so strong.""I know he's been working on a new project with a bunch of my friends, [and] I'm really excited for him because he's so passionate about it and it sounds incredible; he sounds incredible."Hopefully, Post will drop new music before he hits the stage at 2020 Rolling Loud in Miami. Yesterday, Rolling Loud revealed the official line-up for its sixth annual music festival outside of the Hard Rock Stadium. Post Malone will close out the final night of the festival with a headlining performance along with A$AP Rocky and Travis Scott, who will headline Friday and Saturday respectively.



