Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 29/01/2020

Post Malone Is Dropping A New Album In 2020!

Post Malone Is Dropping A New Album In 2020!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Post Malone recently stated that he hopes to put out a new record in 2020! In an interview Rolling Stone published on Monday (Jan. 27), Posty said he plans to hit the studio after finishing his Runaway Tour in North America. "I hope to have a record out for the fans in 2020," Post Malone revealed.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Post commented on Hollywood's Bleeding collaborator Ozzy Osbourne's recent diagnosis of Parkinson's disease, saying he had "no idea" that Ozzy's condition was that serious, and that he believed the legendary Black Sabbath frontman would "keep kicking ass" and is "so strong."
"Working with him and hanging out with him and being around him, you can't tell," Malone told Rolling Stone.
"You can tell he has a little difficulty getting around, but he's so strong."
"I know he's been working on a new project with a bunch of my friends, [and] I'm really excited for him because he's so passionate about it and it sounds incredible; he sounds incredible."

Hopefully, Post will drop new music before he hits the stage at 2020 Rolling Loud in Miami. Yesterday, Rolling Loud revealed the official line-up for its sixth annual music festival outside of the Hard Rock Stadium. Post Malone will close out the final night of the festival with a headlining performance along with A$AP Rocky and Travis Scott, who will headline Friday and Saturday respectively.






Most read news of the week
Listen First: Calloway Circus Releases New Single "Gray"!
2020 Grammy Awards: The Full List Of Winners
Doctor Who Just Made History By Casting Its First Black Doctor
Davey Suicide Debuts Music Video For "Animal" Ft. Gustav Wood (Young Guns)
Pet Shop Boys 'Hotspot' Album Out Now
Meek Mill & Roddy Rich Pen A Powerful 'Letter To Nipsey'
Justin Bieber Announces 5th Studio Album "Changes," Set For February 14th Release
Justin Bieber Releases First Episode Of New Youtube Original Series Justin Bieber: Seasons
Demi Lovato Debuts Powerful New Song "Anyone" At Grammy Awards; Track Available Now
Lisa Addeo's 'Listen To This' Reaches #1 And Everybody's Listening
Jacob Collier Wins Two Grammys
Chris Thile, Gaby Moreno Perform Dolly Parton For "Live From Here"
getTV Will Air Episodes Of The Sonny And Cher Show & The Johnny Cash Show
Lauren Alaina Announces "Getting Good" EP
iHeartMedia Brings Together Country Music's Biggest Superstars For The 2020 'iHeartCountry Festival Presented by Capital One'




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0298390 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0066030025482178 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how