Best Gambling Tracks And How Music Can Influence Gambling Behaviour

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Both music and gambling are forms of entertainment. Lots of games have music tracks in them, but what many gamblers have seemed little concerned about is the ability of music to influence their gambling behavior. So, here we look at some of the best gambling songs and afterward discuss how music affects your gambling behavior.

Here are some great songs that have been inspired by the development of some casino games or have been inspired by the gambling experience itself:

Diamond Jack- Over 40 years since its release, gamblers can still relate to this track by Wishbone Ash. It says, "take your chances as they come... the hand of fate is as cold as ice. Poker Face - The song by Lady Gaga was the best-selling single of 2009. "Can't read my poker face" is perhaps is to mention the trick poker players use to win the game. She also names other games, like Russian roulette. Gambler The Gambler - Kenny Rodger's 1978 track remains the casino's all-time classic. Perhaps because of the wisdom on its lyrics on surviving at a casino, particularly at a table game like poker or blackjack. The Card Cheat - This rock music the Clash's 1979 album makes it in this because of its high tempo music associated with slot games. It's a story of a card cheat caught hiding a king of spades up his sleeves. Gun'N Roses - This isn't a piece of music! Instead, it is a hard rock American Music band that is the inspiration to NetEnt' Gun'N Roses online slots. The slot game integrates band's tracks.

There are hundreds of songs that combine these two genres of entertainment. But does music influence how we gamble?

The impact of Music on Our Gambling Behaviour

According to various studies, background music has a surprisingly profound influence on our behaviors, including shopping and our gambling habits. The relationship between music and gambling, though, is not something new. Casinos are known to play certain types of music. Perhaps this research can explain the providers' choice of music.

Many people believe music influences your level of participation. Could this be the reason why most online slots have pop tracks? A research paper dubbed, "An exploratory study of gamblers' perceptions of music's effects on gambling behavior," published by the University of Sheffield, explains that high tempo music increases your betting speed. The music sends you into a spin, so it seems like there is an urgency for you to place your wagers.

The paper further elucidates the moderate-risk, and problem gamblers prefer self-select music in the background as it corresponds to their playing habits. With the freedom of choice, a player plays the music that supports their mood concentration.

In the precinct of the casino, the same study established the cognitive and emotional abilities of the music. Some poker players use music to read the minds of the opponents, which is what Lady Gaga, perhaps implied when she coined 'poker face.' If a fellow gambler can use the music to manipulate you to unmask what you are holding, then that's gross. But who cares anyway? With ComeOn betting, we no longer need to walk into a casino.

Conclusion

Gambling, music, and booze have a lot in common than just the casino floor and being forms of entertainment. Songs and music bands have inspired some of the greatest casino games we know, like Gun'N Rose, and many music-themed slots. Likewise, casino games and the gambling experience has inspired many musicians to compose songs that have turned out to be standout tracks. But behind all these, you want to be careful the music playing in the background when you play, you never know, someone might be using it to manipulate your game.