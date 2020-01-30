Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Soundtracks 30/01/2020

Lil Baby's New Video For "Catch The Sun", From Queen & Slim: The Soundtrack, Is Out Today

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today marks the premiere of the video for "Catch the Sun" by Lil Baby - a song from the Queen & Slim: The Soundtrack, released by Motown Records/Universal Music. Arriving as Queen & Slim hits UK theaters, the quietly stunning visual will have its broadcast premiere via BET Jams, BET Hip-Hop and the Viacom billboard in Times Square.

In the video, Lil Baby and his co-star recreate the on-the-run love story of Queen & Slim. With its dreamlike beauty and captivating tension, the visual perfectly captures the introspective track. It was directed by Cam Busby (Wiz Khalifa, Kodak Black), who also helmed the video for Megan Thee Stallion x VickeeLo's contribution to the soundtrack, "Ride or Die."

The Atlantic noted, "The Atlanta rapper Lil Baby offers a reflection that's more meditative than his usual repertoire; on 'Catch the Sun,' he waxes poetic about romance, fatherhood, and his upbringing." 2019 was Baby's biggest year as he passed over 10 billion global streams, earned his first Grammy nomination for "Drip Too Hard" and won his first award for Best New Artist at the BET Awards, and had three #1 songs at urban radio all to solidify himself as one of the most dominant global forces in rap.

Last month, the first offerings from a merchandise line accompanying Queen & Slim: The Soundtrack (Motown Records) were unveiled. The line includes a crewneck, short and longsleeve t-shirts, a cutout t-shirt, a photo t-shirt and a tote bag. A digital soundtrack will be delivered via email upon purchase of any item. The soundtrack is available for download / streaming at all DSPs, while the CD configuration can be purchased at Amazon and other retailers. Buy Queen & Slim: The Soundtrack and merchandise HERE.

Starring Oscar nominee Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out), Queen & Slim is a powerful, consciousness-raising love story that confronts the staggering human toll of racism and the life-shattering price of violence. The film, from GRAMMY®-winning director Melina Matsoukas and Emmy®-winning writer Lena Waithe.

Music acts as an additional voice in Queen & Slim, showcasing a range of talent among black artists across a compelling blend of genres. The 16-song soundtrack, which was nominated for a NAACP Image Award, features new material from Ms. Lauryn Hill, Lil Baby, Vince Staples featuring 6lack X Mereba, Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG, Coast Contra featuring BJ The Chicago Kid and Syd, plus classic songs by Roy Ayers, Bilal, Mike Jones and others. Blood Orange composed the film's score and is featured on the soundtrack.

Motown Records president Ethiopia Habtemariam, Waithe and Matsoukas served as executive producers for Queen & Slim: The Soundtrack. AP lauded the collaboration, stating: "Together they're like the perfect aux-cord DJs. They hit play, and they don't miss…" Meanwhile, The Atlantic noted, "The Best Part of Queen & Slim Is the Soundtrack…Music is woven throughout with an impressive ear for black American artists' complex relationships to the country they inhabit, and to other black people." In addition, Refinery 29 praised it as "a high-octane ride with a tender heart - just like the movie it's made for," while Variety dubbed the album a "bound-to-be-legendary hip-hop soundtrack."

While on a forgettable first date in Ohio, a black man (Kaluuya) and a black woman (Jodie Turner-Smith) are pulled over for a minor traffic infraction. The situation escalates, with sudden and tragic results, when the man kills the police officer in self-defense. Terrified and in fear for their lives, the man (a retail employee) and the woman (a criminal defense lawyer) are forced to go on the run. But the incident is captured on video and goes viral, and the couple unwittingly become a symbol of trauma, terror, grief and pain for people across the country.

As they drive, these two unlikely fugitives will discover themselves and each other in the most dire and desperate of circumstances, and will forge a deep and powerful love that will reveal their shared humanity and shape the rest of their lives.

Waithe wrote the screenplay for Queen & Slim from a story by herself and bestselling author James Frey (A Million Little Pieces, Katerina). The film is produced by Frey, Waithe, Matsoukas, Michelle Knudsen, Andrew Coles, Brad Weston and Pamela Abdy. The executive producers are Pamela Hirsch, Kaluuya, Aaron L. Gilbert and Jason Cloth. Universal Pictures and Makeready present Queen & Slim in association with 3BlackDot and Bron Creative, a Makeready/De La Revolución Films/Hillman Grad/3BlackDot production.






Most read news of the week
Davey Suicide Debuts Music Video For "Animal" Ft. Gustav Wood (Young Guns)
Pet Shop Boys 'Hotspot' Album Out Now
Justin Bieber Announces 5th Studio Album "Changes," Set For February 14th Release
Meek Mill & Roddy Rich Pen A Powerful 'Letter To Nipsey'
iHeartMedia Brings Together Country Music's Biggest Superstars For The 2020 'iHeartCountry Festival Presented by Capital One'
Justin Bieber Releases First Episode Of New Youtube Original Series Justin Bieber: Seasons
Demi Lovato Debuts Powerful New Song "Anyone" At Grammy Awards; Track Available Now
getTV Will Air Episodes Of The Sonny And Cher Show & The Johnny Cash Show
Jacob Collier Wins Two Grammys
Lisa Addeo's 'Listen To This' Reaches #1 And Everybody's Listening
Lauren Alaina Announces "Getting Good" EP
Cory Becker Shares New Single 'The Preacher'
Chris Thile, Gaby Moreno Perform Dolly Parton For "Live From Here"
Three Football Anthems That Had Chart Success
American Masters To Premiere "Miles Davis: Birth Of The Cool"




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0320721 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0076837539672852 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how