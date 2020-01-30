Def Leppard To Release The Early Years 79-81 Boxset 20th March 2020, Featuring Previously Unreleased Music

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
On March 20, legendary British rock 'n' roll icons and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Def Leppard
will release The Early Years 79-81 Boxset - the definitive collection of the band's early music - on Virgin/Universal Music.
The Early Years 79-81 boxset represents the band's first two albums, On Through The Night (1980) and High 'N' Dry (1981), and has been prepared in conjunction with singer Joe Elliott who has acted as executive producer on the set. The mastering has been done by the band's long serving sound engineer Ronan McHugh.
This deluxe set comes with 5-CDs consisting of the original album remastered, B-sides, rarities and re-mix versions, Radio
One sessions, Live from Reading and the first ever appearance of an unreleased and newly mixed show from Oxford in 1980. These remasters have been highly anticipated, and much requested, by Def Leppard
fans globally.
The album also features an instant grat track, the much sought-after Nick Tauber produced version of "Rock Brigade", which was originally pencilled as a single for the UK but was never released at the time. Today, 40 years on, the track receives its first release.
Joe Elliott says, 'Well the fans asked, and we listened! Really excited to have our early years reworked with a load of rare material including the newly unearthed Live at the Oxford New Theatre, recorded on the 1980 UK tour …. It's been a trip putting this boxset together and I hope you all enjoy listening to it as much as we did working on it! "
On Through The Night, the band's debut album, was released in 1980 and immediately put the rock world on notice. The band were destined for big things with the album charting at #15 in the UK and #51 in the US. Produced by Tom Allom (Judas Priest, Black
Sabbath), it featured many of the band's live favourites and some updated versions of early singles. The album achieved platinum status in 1989.
High 'N' Dry, the first of Def Leppard's albums to be produced by Robert 'Mutt' Lange, was released in 1981. It reached #26 in the UK charts and #38 in the US, further cementing the bands status.
The Early Years 79-81 boxset includes a history of the band's first two albums written by Mojo and Classic Rock writer Paul Elliott (no relation) featuring personal insights from the band on the making and releasing of those early records as well as rare photos and memorabilia.
Both albums have been remastered and will be available on 1CD version, black vinyl, and limited edition coloured vinyl.
2020 will see Def Leppard
tour the USA with Mötley Crüe (with support from Poison
and Joan Jett) - one of the most eagerly anticipated tours of the year. For USA tour dates please see www.defleppard.com
The Early Year 79-81 5CD Boxset
CD ONE: ON THROUGH THE NIGHT - RE-MASTERED
Rock Brigade
Hello America
Sorrow Is A Woman
It Could Be You
Satellite
When the Walls
Came Tumbling Down
Wasted
Rocks Off
It Don't Matter
Answer to The Master
Overture
CD TWO: HIGH 'N' DRY - RE-MASTERED
Let It Go
Another Hit and Run
High N Dry (Saturday Night)
Bringin' On the Heartache
Switch
625
You Got Me Runnin'
Lady Strange
On Through the Night
Mirror Mirror (Look into My Eyes)
No No No
CD THREE: WHEN THE WALLS CAME TUMBLING DOWN - LIVE IN OXFORD 26/04/1980
When the Walls
Came Tumbling Down
It Could Be You
Rock Brigade
Satellite
Medicine Man
Answer to the Master
When the Rain Falls
Sorrow Is a Woman
Good Morning Freedom
Don't Matter to Me
Overture
Lady Strange
GetchaRocks Off
Hello America
Wasted
Ride into The Sun
CD FOUR: TOO MANY JITTERBUGS - B-SIDES AND RARITIES
Ride into The Sun - The Def Leppard
EP
Getcha Rocks Off - The Def Leppard
EP
The Overture - The Def Leppard
EP
Wasted -Single
Hello America
- Single
Rock Brigade - Unreleased Nick Tauber produced version
Glad I'm Alive - Unreleased Nick Tauber produced version
Good Morning Freedom - Single
Let It Go - Single Edit
Switch
625 - Single Edit
Bringin' On the Heartbreak - Single Edit
Me and My Wine - Original Version
Bringin' On the Heartbreak - Remix
Me and My Wine - Remix
CD FIVE: RAW - EARLY BBC RECORDINGS
Glad I'm Alive (Andy Peebles Session - 07/06/1979)
Sorrow Is A Woman (Andy Peebles Session - 07/06/1979)
Wasted (Andy Peebles Session - 07/06/1979)
Answer to The Master (Andy Peebles Session - 07/06/1979)
Satellite (Friday Rock Show Session - 03/10/1979)
Rock Brigade (Friday Rock Show Session - 03/10/1979)
Wasted (Friday Rock Show Session - 03/10/1979)
Good Morning Freedom (Friday Rock Show Session - 03/10/1979)
Satellite / When the Walls
Came Tumbling Down (Live at the Reading Festival - 24/08/1980)
Medicine Man (Live at the Reading Festival - 24/08/1980)
The Overture (Live at the Reading Festival - 24/08/1980)
Lady Strange (Live at the Reading Festival - 24/08/1980)
Getcha Rocks Off (Live at the Reading Festival - 24/08/1980)
ON THROUGH THE NIGHT - RE-MASTERED (1CD)
Rock Brigade
Hello America
Sorrow Is A Woman
It Could Be You
Satellite
When the Walls
Came Tumbling Down
Wasted
Rocks Off
It Don't Matter
Answer to The Master
Overture
HIGH 'N' DRY - RE-MASTERED (1CD)
Let It Go
Another Hit and Run
High N Dry (Saturday Night)
Bringin' On the Heartache
Switch
625
You Got Me Runnin'
Lady Strange
On Through the Night
Mirror Mirror (Look into My Eyes)
No No No
ON THROUGH THE NIGHT (1LP)
Side One
Rock Brigade
Hello America
Sorrow Is A Woman
It Could Be You
Satellite
When the Walls
Came Tumbling Down
Side Two
Wasted
Rocks Off
It Don't Matter
Answer to The Master
Overture
HIGH 'N' DRY - RE-MASTERED (1LP)
Side One
Let It Go
Another Hit and Run
High N Dry (Saturday Night)
Bringin' On the Heartache
Switch
625
Side Two
You Got Me Runnin'
Lady Strange
On Through the Night
Mirror Mirror (Look into My Eyes)
No No No