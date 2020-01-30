Def Leppard To Release The Early Years 79-81 Boxset 20th March 2020, Featuring Previously Unreleased Music





The Early Years 79-81 boxset represents the band's first two albums, On Through The Night (1980) and High 'N' Dry (1981), and has been prepared in conjunction with singer Joe Elliott who has acted as executive producer on the set. The mastering has been done by the band's long serving sound engineer Ronan McHugh.



This deluxe set comes with 5-CDs consisting of the original album remastered, B-sides, rarities and re-mix versions,



The album also features an instant grat track, the much sought-after Nick Tauber produced version of "Rock Brigade", which was originally pencilled as a single for the UK but was never released at the time. Today, 40 years on, the track receives its first release.



Joe Elliott says, 'Well the fans asked, and we listened! Really excited to have our early years reworked with a load of rare material including the newly unearthed Live at the Oxford New Theatre, recorded on the 1980 UK tour …. It's been a trip putting this boxset together and I hope you all enjoy listening to it as much as we did working on it! "



On Through The Night, the band's debut album, was released in 1980 and immediately put the rock world on notice. The band were destined for big things with the album charting at #15 in the UK and #51 in the US. Produced by Tom Allom (Judas Priest,

High 'N' Dry, the first of Def Leppard's albums to be produced by Robert 'Mutt' Lange, was released in 1981. It reached #26 in the UK charts and #38 in the US, further cementing the bands status.

The Early Years 79-81 boxset includes a history of the band's first two albums written by Mojo and Classic Rock writer Paul Elliott (no relation) featuring personal insights from the band on the making and releasing of those early records as well as rare photos and memorabilia.

Both albums have been remastered and will be available on 1CD version, black vinyl, and limited edition coloured vinyl.

2020 will see



The Early Year 79-81 5CD Boxset



CD ONE: ON THROUGH THE NIGHT - RE-MASTERED

Rock Brigade

Hello America

Sorrow Is A Woman

It Could Be You

Satellite

When the

Wasted

Rocks Off

It Don't Matter

Answer to The Master

Overture



CD TWO: HIGH 'N' DRY - RE-MASTERED

Let It Go

Another Hit and Run

High N Dry (Saturday Night)

Bringin' On the Heartache



You Got Me Runnin'

Lady Strange

On Through the Night

Mirror Mirror (Look into My Eyes)

No No No



CD THREE: WHEN THE WALLS CAME TUMBLING DOWN - LIVE IN OXFORD 26/04/1980

When the

It Could Be You

Rock Brigade

Satellite

Medicine Man

Answer to the Master

When the Rain Falls

Sorrow Is a Woman

Good Morning Freedom

Don't Matter to Me

Overture

Lady Strange

GetchaRocks Off

Hello America

Wasted

Ride into The Sun



CD FOUR: TOO MANY JITTERBUGS - B-SIDES AND RARITIES

Ride into The Sun - The

Getcha Rocks Off - The

The Overture - The

Wasted -Single

Hello

Rock Brigade - Unreleased Nick Tauber produced version

Glad I'm Alive - Unreleased Nick Tauber produced version

Good Morning Freedom - Single

Let It Go - Single Edit



Bringin' On the Heartbreak - Single Edit

Me and My Wine - Original Version

Bringin' On the Heartbreak - Remix

Me and My Wine - Remix



CD FIVE: RAW - EARLY BBC RECORDINGS

Glad I'm Alive (Andy Peebles Session - 07/06/1979)

Sorrow Is A Woman (Andy Peebles Session - 07/06/1979)

Wasted (Andy Peebles Session - 07/06/1979)

Answer to The Master (Andy Peebles Session - 07/06/1979)

Satellite (Friday Rock Show Session - 03/10/1979)

Rock Brigade (Friday Rock Show Session - 03/10/1979)

Wasted (Friday Rock Show Session - 03/10/1979)

Good Morning Freedom (Friday Rock Show Session - 03/10/1979)

Satellite / When the

Medicine Man (Live at the Reading Festival - 24/08/1980)

The Overture (Live at the Reading Festival - 24/08/1980)

Lady Strange (Live at the Reading Festival - 24/08/1980)

Getcha Rocks Off (Live at the Reading Festival - 24/08/1980)



ON THROUGH THE NIGHT - RE-MASTERED (1CD)

Rock Brigade

Hello America

Sorrow Is A Woman

It Could Be You

Satellite

When the

Wasted

Rocks Off

It Don't Matter

Answer to The Master

Overture



HIGH 'N' DRY - RE-MASTERED (1CD)

Let It Go

Another Hit and Run

High N Dry (Saturday Night)

Bringin' On the Heartache



You Got Me Runnin'

Lady Strange

On Through the Night

Mirror Mirror (Look into My Eyes)

No No No



ON THROUGH THE NIGHT (1LP)



Side One

Rock Brigade

Hello America

Sorrow Is A Woman

It Could Be You

Satellite

When the



Side Two

Wasted

Rocks Off

It Don't Matter

Answer to The Master

Overture



HIGH 'N' DRY - RE-MASTERED (1LP)



Side One

Let It Go

Another Hit and Run

High N Dry (Saturday Night)

Bringin' On the Heartache





Side Two

You Got Me Runnin'

Lady Strange

On Through the Night

Mirror Mirror (Look into My Eyes)

