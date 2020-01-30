Lady Gaga's Costume Worn During The Launch Of Her Makeup Line To Be Auctioned









An industry leader in documents and autographs, Nate D. Sanders Auctions has conducted auctions in Los Angeles since 1990 and now holds major auctions on a monthly basis. Owner Nate Sanders is recognized for his knowledge of sports, historical and Hollywood memorabilia. To learn more visit natedsanders.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) An elaborate costume worn by Lady Gaga during the launch of makeup line Haus Laboratories will be auctioned by Nate D. Sanders Auctions on January 30, 2020. Lady Gaga wore the wine-colored ruffled boa in September 2019. Gaga wore it in promotional advertising for her vegan makeup line. The poly organza boa measures 72'' x 14,'' with zip closure.The boa comes with a letter of authenticity from designer Brad Callahan.Bidding on the costume begins at $4,000.An industry leader in documents and autographs, Nate D. Sanders Auctions has conducted auctions in Los Angeles since 1990 and now holds major auctions on a monthly basis. Owner Nate Sanders is recognized for his knowledge of sports, historical and Hollywood memorabilia. To learn more visit natedsanders.com



