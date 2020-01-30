Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 30/01/2020

A$AP Ferg Shares New Song 'Value'

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) A$AP Ferg has dropped a surprise new track today - "Value." The song was produced by Razjah. His latest Floor Seats EP, is out now via A$AP Worldwide/ Polo Grounds Music/ RCA Records.

Hailing from NYC's Harlem neighborhood, rapper A$AP Ferg launched his debut album Trap Lord in 2013, featuring Platinum single "Work" and Gold single "Shabba Ranks" and his follow up album Always Strive and Prosper in 2016, featuring Platinum single "New Level."
Both showcased an artist unafraid to take his craft to thrilling new places. His 2017 project Still Striving mixtape, was no different: it's simultaneously a reflection on Ferg's artistic journey thus far and a project that has its finger on the future's pulse. The mixtape featured his triple platinum single "Plain Jane" among other hits.
Ferg's latest release, Floor Seats EP kicked off his next phase, with more music and projects in the works for 2020.
In addition to his music, Ferg continues to reach new heights with his collaborations that include Redline bikes, Adidas, Hennessy and Tiffany & Co.






Most read news of the week
Davey Suicide Debuts Music Video For "Animal" Ft. Gustav Wood (Young Guns)
Pet Shop Boys 'Hotspot' Album Out Now
iHeartMedia Brings Together Country Music's Biggest Superstars For The 2020 'iHeartCountry Festival Presented by Capital One'
Justin Bieber Announces 5th Studio Album "Changes," Set For February 14th Release
Meek Mill & Roddy Rich Pen A Powerful 'Letter To Nipsey'
Justin Bieber Releases First Episode Of New Youtube Original Series Justin Bieber: Seasons
getTV Will Air Episodes Of The Sonny And Cher Show & The Johnny Cash Show
Lauren Alaina Announces "Getting Good" EP
The Country Music Hall Of Fame And Museum Announces Details For American Currents: State Of The Music Opening March 6, 2020
Post Malone Is Dropping A New Album In 2020!
Three Football Anthems That Had Chart Success
Cory Becker Shares New Single 'The Preacher'
Justin Bieber Serenades Ellen With 'Yummy'
American Masters To Premiere "Miles Davis: Birth Of The Cool"
H.E.R Releases New Single "Sometimes"




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0373609 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0065748691558838 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how