Kesha Takes The 'High Road' With New Official Vevo Performances

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) evo announces the release of Kesha's live performances of "Raising Hell" and "Resentment" from her new album, High Road, out this Friday. High Road is "shaping up to be her most eclectic album to date" (Idolator). The raucous church choir-backed lead single "Raising Hell" (Big Freedia) was called "a gift from the heavens" (Bustle) that "preaches the gospel of partying" (Rolling Stone), kicking off a new musical era which captures both the wild spirit of her legendary party anthems and the heart of her GRAMMY-nominated 2017 Rainbow album.It's been an incredible two years since Kesha returned to the charts in 2017 with her critically acclaimed #1 album 'Rainbow' which earned the singer/songwriter her first GRAMMY nominations and was called "an artistic feat" by Entertainment Weekly and "the best music of her career" by Rolling Stone.The singer/songwriter was also named one of TIME Magazine's Time 100, she released a behind-the-scenes Webby-winning documentary 'Rainbow - The Film' on Apple Music, performed " Praying " at the 2018 GRAMMYs which Vanity Fair called "the night's most powerful performance", set sail on her own festival cruise ("Kesha's Weird & Wonderful Rainbow Ride"), headlined Dan Reynolds' LoveLoud Festival, collaborated with Macklemore (" Good Old Days ") and The Struts (" Body Talks "), and contributed to the soundtracks for On the Basis of Sex ("Here Comes The Change") and The Angry Birds Movie 2 ("Best Day").Kesha has sold more than 14 million total album equivalents worldwide, has approximately 6.9 billion audio streams and 1.7 billion video streams worldwide, and has had 9 Top 10 hits on The Billboard Hot 100, including four #1 singles at Top 40 Radio - "TiK ToK," "Your Love Is My Drug," "Die Young," and "Timber.""Raising Hell" and "Resentment" are now streaming on all platforms. Keep up with exclusive content from artists all over the world on YouTube.com/Vevo.



