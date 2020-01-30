Sons Of Apollo's Critically Acclaimed 'MMXX' Album Debuts At #1 On Billboard's "Current Hard Music Albums" Chart

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
For the second album in a row, fans of SONS OF APOLLO - former Dream
Theater members Mike Portnoy and Derek Sherinian, Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (ex-Guns N' Roses), Billy Sheehan (The Winery Dogs, Mr. Big, David
Lee Roth) and Jeff Scott Soto (ex-Journey, ex-Yngwie Malmsteen's Rising Force) - showed up in full force to get their hands on the band's second critically acclaimed album, MMXX, its first week out. That support propelled the album straight to the top of Billboard's "Current Hard Music
Albums" chart, where it debuts at #1.
Elsewhere on the Billboard charts:
#3 Top New Artist Albums
#3 Current Rock Albums
#7 Internet
Albums
#11 Top New Artist Albums Consumption
#15 Billboard Top Albums
#15 Top Current Albums
#19 Digital
Albums
#19 Current Digital
Albums
MMXX is the follow-up to the band's debut album, PSYCHOTIC SYMPHONY, acknowledged as one of the finest releases in '17. Praised by Loudwire as an "...impressive debut disc," it was released October 20, 2017 via InsideOutMusic/Sony and debuted on Billboard's "Heatseeker
" chart at #1, as well as at #10 on the "Rock Chart," and #33 on the "Top Current Albums" chart.
Released January 17 via InsideOutMusic / Sony, MMXX is available as a standard CD package, Limited Edition 2 CD package (which includes instrumental mixes and a cappella excerpts), 2 LP + CD package, and on all digital formats. Three videos have already been released from the new album: "Goodbye Divinity" (which has achieved over 3.7 million plays so far), "Fall To Ascend" and "Desolate July."
In touring news, the band's headlining "MMXX World Tour" kicked off January 23 in Sacramento, CA, USA and will take them around the world throughout the new year. They have also recently announced European tour dates for March 2020, as well as South American dates for April 2020. Check them out at any of the following stops:
North America
2020
Tue 1/28 Salt Lake City, UT The State
Room (https://bit.ly/31D8P7e)
Wed 1/29 Denver, CO The Oriental Theater (https://bit.ly/2Z5QC4s)
Fri 1/31 St. Charles, IL Arcada Theater (https://bit.ly/30igOGu)
Sat 2/1 Battle
Creek, MI The Music
Factory (https://bit.ly/31IwXVQ)
Sun 2/2 Toronto, ONT. Mod Club (https://bit.ly/2Z8OuJ8)
Mon 2/3 Montreal QUE. Corona
Theater (https://bit.ly/2KF9eyU)
Wed 2/5 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club (https://bit.ly/2N2rMMx)
Thu 2/6 New York, NY Gramercy Theater (https://livemu.sc/2KHNN1r)
Fri 2/7 Jim Thorpe, PA Penn's Peak (https://bit.ly/2TLMy4w)
Sat 2/8 Englewood, NJ Bergen PAC (https://bit.ly/31MKyM7)
Europe
2020
Fri 2/28 Karlsuhe, Germany Crystal Ballroom
Sat 2/29 Karlsruhe, Germany Crystal Ballroom
Mon 3/2 Drammen, Norway Union Scene
Tue 3/3 Gothenburg, Sweden Traedgarn
Thu 3/5 Kyiv, Ukraine N.A.U Theatre
Sat 3/7 Moscow, Russia RED
Sun 3/8 St Petersburg, Russia Aurora
Tue 3/10 Pratteln, Switzerland Z7
Wed 3/11 Milan, Italy Live Club
Fri 3/13 Bilbao, Spain Santana
27
Sat 3/14 Barcelona, Spain Razzmatazz 2
Sun 3/15 Madrid, Spain La Riviera
Tue 3/17 Marseille, France Cepac Silo
Wed 3/18 Paris, France Machine du Moulin Rouge
Thu 3/19 London, U.K. Islington Assembly Hall
Fri 3/21 Eindhoven, Netherlands Prognosis Festival
Sun 3/22 Show Brno, Czech Republic Sono
Tue 3/24 Kosice, Slovakia Colosseum
Wed 3/25 Budapest, Hungary Barba Negra
South America
2020
Sat 4/18 São Paulo, Brazil Tom Brasil
Sun 4/19 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Circo Voador
Tues 4/21 Santiago, Chile Blondie
Thu 4/23 Buenos Aires, Argentina Teatro Flores
