Sons Of Apollo's Critically Acclaimed 'MMXX' Album Debuts At #1 On Billboard's "Current Hard Music Albums" Chart

www.instagram.com/sonsofapollo1 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) For the second album in a row, fans of SONS OF APOLLO - former Dream Theater members Mike Portnoy and Derek Sherinian, Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (ex-Guns N' Roses), Billy Sheehan (The Winery Dogs, Mr. Big, David Lee Roth) and Jeff Scott Soto (ex-Journey, ex-Yngwie Malmsteen's Rising Force) - showed up in full force to get their hands on the band's second critically acclaimed album, MMXX, its first week out. That support propelled the album straight to the top of Billboard's "Current Hard Music Albums" chart, where it debuts at #1.Elsewhere on the Billboard charts:#3 Top New Artist Albums#3 Current Rock Albums#7 Internet Albums#11 Top New Artist Albums Consumption#15 Billboard Top Albums#15 Top Current Albums#19 Digital Albums#19 Current Digital AlbumsMMXX is the follow-up to the band's debut album, PSYCHOTIC SYMPHONY, acknowledged as one of the finest releases in '17. Praised by Loudwire as an "...impressive debut disc," it was released October 20, 2017 via InsideOutMusic/Sony and debuted on Billboard's " Heatseeker " chart at #1, as well as at #10 on the "Rock Chart," and #33 on the "Top Current Albums" chart.Released January 17 via InsideOutMusic / Sony, MMXX is available as a standard CD package, Limited Edition 2 CD package (which includes instrumental mixes and a cappella excerpts), 2 LP + CD package, and on all digital formats. Three videos have already been released from the new album: "Goodbye Divinity" (which has achieved over 3.7 million plays so far), "Fall To Ascend" and "Desolate July."In touring news, the band's headlining "MMXX World Tour" kicked off January 23 in Sacramento, CA, USA and will take them around the world throughout the new year. They have also recently announced European tour dates for March 2020, as well as South American dates for April 2020. Check them out at any of the following stops:North America 2020Tue 1/28 Salt Lake City, UT The State Room (https://bit.ly/31D8P7e)Wed 1/29 Denver, CO The Oriental Theater (https://bit.ly/2Z5QC4s)Fri 1/31 St. Charles, IL Arcada Theater (https://bit.ly/30igOGu)Sat 2/1 Battle Creek, MI The Music Factory (https://bit.ly/31IwXVQ)Sun 2/2 Toronto, ONT. Mod Club (https://bit.ly/2Z8OuJ8)Mon 2/3 Montreal QUE. Corona Theater (https://bit.ly/2KF9eyU)Wed 2/5 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club (https://bit.ly/2N2rMMx)Thu 2/6 New York, NY Gramercy Theater (https://livemu.sc/2KHNN1r)Fri 2/7 Jim Thorpe, PA Penn's Peak (https://bit.ly/2TLMy4w)Sat 2/8 Englewood, NJ Bergen PAC (https://bit.ly/31MKyM7) Europe 2020Fri 2/28 Karlsuhe, Germany Crystal BallroomSat 2/29 Karlsruhe, Germany Crystal BallroomMon 3/2 Drammen, Norway Union SceneTue 3/3 Gothenburg, Sweden TraedgarnThu 3/5 Kyiv, Ukraine N.A.U TheatreSat 3/7 Moscow, Russia REDSun 3/8 St Petersburg, Russia AuroraTue 3/10 Pratteln, Switzerland Z7Wed 3/11 Milan, Italy Live ClubFri 3/13 Bilbao, Spain Santana 27Sat 3/14 Barcelona, Spain Razzmatazz 2Sun 3/15 Madrid, Spain La RivieraTue 3/17 Marseille, France Cepac SiloWed 3/18 Paris, France Machine du Moulin RougeThu 3/19 London, U.K. Islington Assembly HallFri 3/21 Eindhoven, Netherlands Prognosis FestivalSun 3/22 Show Brno, Czech Republic SonoTue 3/24 Kosice, Slovakia ColosseumWed 3/25 Budapest, Hungary Barba NegraSouth America 2020Sat 4/18 São Paulo, Brazil Tom BrasilSun 4/19 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Circo VoadorTues 4/21 Santiago, Chile BlondieThu 4/23 Buenos Aires, Argentina Teatro Floreswww.sonsofapollo.comwww.facebook.com/SonsOfApollo1www.Twitter.com/SonsOfApollo1www.instagram.com/sonsofapollo1



