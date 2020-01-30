Swedish-Australian Outfit Tiny Fighter Present Infectious 'Strangest Thing' Single





"Strangest Thing is a song about the propensity to excuse or downplay toxic behaviour within a relationship. What may seem to others on the outside to be irrational or unacceptable can be sometimes difficult to acknowledge or challenge when in the heat of a relationship with another person. This song is about those two competing perspectives," says



Based in Stockholm, Tiny Fighter was formed after a chance meeting between



2019 saw the band's ongoing collaboration with legendary multi-Grammy, Gold & Platinum Award producer



For their debut 'Going Home' LP, Tiny Fighter's work Johansson has them recording over 12 months in both Stockholm and at The Panic Room in Skövde, Sweden. The result is a compelling combination of the unabashed indie-pop of Tiny Fighter's earlier releases with deeper, darker arrangements that showcase the full range of Karlsson and Spelman's songwriting.



"Being the lead single from our debut album, we really wanted to up the ante on the production values. This is why working with Plec Johansson was such a perfect fit. We wanted to take Plec's experience working with some of the biggest names in metal and apply the same quality and precision in approach to an indie song. It's a hi-fi production with a lo-fi heart," says Tim Spelman.



Earlier, Tiny Fighter recorded their successful 2018 singles 'New Century', 'Want Friends' and 'Hollow Talk' in Los Angeles and Stockholm with



Tiny Fighter have grown from an artsy studio project to a live entity selling out tours and filling larger music venues, quickly building a strong reputation for their stirring live performances and ability to tastefully mix catchy indie-pop with darker themes and arrangements.



Most recent tours led the band through Ireland, Latvia, Serbia and Scandinavia. Tiny Fighter's music enjoyed over 750K YouTube views and 250K Spotify streams in 2019 alone. Other notable achievement includes playing the Stockholm final of the competitive P4 Nästa 2018 song competition.



As of February 7, 'Strangest Thing' will be available across online stores like iTunes and streaming platforms such as Spotify. The full 'Going Home' EP will be released on March 27 and can be ordered directly from Tiny Fighter via Bandcamp. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Swedish-Australian indie pop outfit Tiny Fighter presents their new single 'Strangest Thing', the first taste of their debut album 'Going Home', to be released in spring via American label Bay Terrace Records."Strangest Thing is a song about the propensity to excuse or downplay toxic behaviour within a relationship. What may seem to others on the outside to be irrational or unacceptable can be sometimes difficult to acknowledge or challenge when in the heat of a relationship with another person. This song is about those two competing perspectives," says Therese Karlsson.Based in Stockholm, Tiny Fighter was formed after a chance meeting between Therese Karlsson (a truck driver from Kalmar, Sweden) and Tim Spelman (a doctor from Melbourne, Australia). The two met in Stockholm in 2017 and began collaborating, offering an enticing mix of indie-rock and berserker chamber pop.2019 saw the band's ongoing collaboration with legendary multi-Grammy, Gold & Platinum Award producer Thomas 'Plec' Johansson, which also resulted in the 'Tell Me' EP (2019) and the 'Reworks' remix EP.For their debut 'Going Home' LP, Tiny Fighter's work Johansson has them recording over 12 months in both Stockholm and at The Panic Room in Skövde, Sweden. The result is a compelling combination of the unabashed indie-pop of Tiny Fighter's earlier releases with deeper, darker arrangements that showcase the full range of Karlsson and Spelman's songwriting."Being the lead single from our debut album, we really wanted to up the ante on the production values. This is why working with Plec Johansson was such a perfect fit. We wanted to take Plec's experience working with some of the biggest names in metal and apply the same quality and precision in approach to an indie song. It's a hi-fi production with a lo-fi heart," says Tim Spelman.Earlier, Tiny Fighter recorded their successful 2018 singles 'New Century', 'Want Friends' and 'Hollow Talk' in Los Angeles and Stockholm with Daniel Rejmer (Foals, Ben Frost, Girls Names). Their live album 'The Loft Sessions (Live in New York)', released in December 2018, was recorded on their first North American tour.Tiny Fighter have grown from an artsy studio project to a live entity selling out tours and filling larger music venues, quickly building a strong reputation for their stirring live performances and ability to tastefully mix catchy indie-pop with darker themes and arrangements.Most recent tours led the band through Ireland, Latvia, Serbia and Scandinavia. Tiny Fighter's music enjoyed over 750K YouTube views and 250K Spotify streams in 2019 alone. Other notable achievement includes playing the Stockholm final of the competitive P4 Nästa 2018 song competition.As of February 7, 'Strangest Thing' will be available across online stores like iTunes and streaming platforms such as Spotify. The full 'Going Home' EP will be released on March 27 and can be ordered directly from Tiny Fighter via Bandcamp.



