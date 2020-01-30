Following Stint With Universal, Ang Low Unleashes Quirky New Bop 'Like I Do'





Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/4puD27KMctyYG5EknnwjMJ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ang Low defies easy categorisation, with the exception of one: effortless talent. With a golden voice, his is a story of constant discovery and change. From military brat and choir boy, to petty thug and rejuvenated alt-soul icon du jour, Ang Low has seen it all and bought the outrageous t-shirt.In his latest collection of songs, he's synthesized two essential sides of his history: that of angel-voiced gospel singer, and that of the gritty, dancehall sound tracked street hustler-turned-popstar. " Like I Do " is the introduction to UP, his forthcoming LP, a thrilling, thought-provoking, ingenious, occasionally preposterous collection of some of the finest songs you'll hear all year.Following the success of his earlier EPs - with his debut "Life Goes Down" (released via Universal Music Group) clearing over 1 million plays on Spotify - his forthcoming LP, "UP" is a clear move forward. Before his LP drops Ang steps into his own as a songwriter and storyteller, cooking up tales of love and heartache on the streets of his imagination, while the musical world behind him just... slaps. Originally setting course on a path to be an actor, a facial scar he received in a knife attack whilst he was serving a prison term prompted a complete re-evaluation of his aims, fearing his look would damage the range of roles he could be considered for.Creating a visual and audible presence which is equal parts psychedelic space alien and alt-electro soul high priest, Ang Low is now based in Brooklyn, New York having relocated from his original home in Tacoma, Washington. UP is his masterpiece, a clarion call to freaks, misfits and disaffected lovers of dark love songs and felt-tip wonderlands.Created with Brooklyn based songwriter/producer Andrew Fox (Domino Publishing) and production collective The Creamery, the music is truly Ang Low's world - a surreal dayglo-gospel-dancehall feast for the ears.Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AngLowMusic/Twitter: https://twitter.com/Anglow123Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/anglowmusic/Website: https://www.anglowmusic.comSoundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/ang-lowSpotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/4puD27KMctyYG5EknnwjMJ



