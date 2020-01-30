Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 30/01/2020

Following Stint With Universal, Ang Low Unleashes Quirky New Bop 'Like I Do'

Following Stint With Universal, Ang Low Unleashes Quirky New Bop 'Like I Do'

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ang Low defies easy categorisation, with the exception of one: effortless talent. With a golden voice, his is a story of constant discovery and change. From military brat and choir boy, to petty thug and rejuvenated alt-soul icon du jour, Ang Low has seen it all and bought the outrageous t-shirt.

In his latest collection of songs, he's synthesized two essential sides of his history: that of angel-voiced gospel singer, and that of the gritty, dancehall sound tracked street hustler-turned-popstar. "Like I Do" is the introduction to UP, his forthcoming LP, a thrilling, thought-provoking, ingenious, occasionally preposterous collection of some of the finest songs you'll hear all year.

Following the success of his earlier EPs - with his debut "Life Goes Down" (released via Universal Music Group) clearing over 1 million plays on Spotify - his forthcoming LP, "UP" is a clear move forward. Before his LP drops Ang steps into his own as a songwriter and storyteller, cooking up tales of love and heartache on the streets of his imagination, while the musical world behind him just... slaps. Originally setting course on a path to be an actor, a facial scar he received in a knife attack whilst he was serving a prison term prompted a complete re-evaluation of his aims, fearing his look would damage the range of roles he could be considered for.

Creating a visual and audible presence which is equal parts psychedelic space alien and alt-electro soul high priest, Ang Low is now based in Brooklyn, New York having relocated from his original home in Tacoma, Washington. UP is his masterpiece, a clarion call to freaks, misfits and disaffected lovers of dark love songs and felt-tip wonderlands.

Created with Brooklyn based songwriter/producer Andrew Fox (Domino Publishing) and production collective The Creamery, the music is truly Ang Low's world - a surreal dayglo-gospel-dancehall feast for the ears.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AngLowMusic/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Anglow123
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/anglowmusic/
Website: https://www.anglowmusic.com
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/ang-low
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/4puD27KMctyYG5EknnwjMJ






Most read news of the week
iHeartMedia Brings Together Country Music's Biggest Superstars For The 2020 'iHeartCountry Festival Presented by Capital One'
The Country Music Hall Of Fame And Museum Announces Details For American Currents: State Of The Music Opening March 6, 2020
Post Malone Is Dropping A New Album In 2020!
Sons Of Apollo's Critically Acclaimed 'MMXX' Album Debuts At #1 On Billboard's "Current Hard Music Albums" Chart
Cory Becker Shares New Single 'The Preacher'
Three Football Anthems That Had Chart Success
Justin Bieber Serenades Ellen With 'Yummy'
American Masters To Premiere "Miles Davis: Birth Of The Cool"
The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus To Release First New Single In 2 Years & Announce 2020 Tour Dates
H.E.R Releases New Single "Sometimes"
Def Leppard To Release The Early Years 79-81 Boxset 20th March 2020, Featuring Previously Unreleased Music
City And Colour Announces May 2020 US Tour Dates
Stefan Alexander Shares New Single 'Photograph'
Maurice & The Stiff Sisters Releases "Welcome To Love"
Emma Garell Releases New Single, "I Wanna See Blood"!




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0330851 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0092620849609375 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how