Andreas Stone & Kase Releases "Reasons"

Kase together with Anderz New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Reasons is written by the two Childhood friends "Andreas Stone Johansson" and "Kase" and produced by Andreas.At age 15 both Kase and Andreas had big ambitions and dreams, and since then so much has happened but their friendship and mutual love for music has never changed.Reasons is a very melancholic and dark song with a big colorful classical symphonic orchestra arrangement over a heavy beat. Very seductive and anthemic!It also embraces a lot of genres that the two grew up loving. 90's and early 00's Hip-Hop productions in the resemblance of the darker songs by Eminem and Dr. Dre.High pitched timbre rock/R&B vocal melodies with resemblance of groups like Linkin Park and a fast-paced rap performance.Lyrically the song speaks about the trials and tribulations in life. The hardship of getting where you want to be. To overcome the constant obstacles life throws at you. To never give up! -" Fear is the killer of all dreams"open.spotify.com/track/1poUSg4DovsCuOojgmF4Hiwww.facebook.com/Kaseplacewww.instagram.com/andreasstoneopen.spotify.com/artist/4Z63ecu9ZjtVVsIuuOfua3www.facebook.com Andreas Stone works full-time as producer/songwriter with hits like" Too Late For Love" the ESC representative for Sweden 2019 and over 25 Million physical units sold worldwide, to date. He's had numerous #1's in Japan, Korea, Sweden, Spain, to name a few.Kase together with Anderz Wrethov had a huge hit in Poland with" One Life" That was written by Kase, Andreas & Wrethov. This was followed by another polish hit entitled" Break Down"



