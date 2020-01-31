Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 31/01/2020

Andreas Stone & Kase Releases "Reasons"

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Reasons is written by the two Childhood friends "Andreas Stone Johansson" and "Kase" and produced by Andreas.
At age 15 both Kase and Andreas had big ambitions and dreams, and since then so much has happened but their friendship and mutual love for music has never changed.

Reasons is a very melancholic and dark song with a big colorful classical symphonic orchestra arrangement over a heavy beat. Very seductive and anthemic!
It also embraces a lot of genres that the two grew up loving. 90's and early 00's Hip-Hop productions in the resemblance of the darker songs by Eminem and Dr. Dre.
High pitched timbre rock/R&B vocal melodies with resemblance of groups like Linkin Park and a fast-paced rap performance.
Lyrically the song speaks about the trials and tribulations in life. The hardship of getting where you want to be. To overcome the constant obstacles life throws at you. To never give up! -" Fear is the killer of all dreams"

open.spotify.com/track/1poUSg4DovsCuOojgmF4Hi
www.facebook.com/Kaseplace
www.instagram.com/andreasstone
open.spotify.com/artist/4Z63ecu9ZjtVVsIuuOfua3
www.facebook.com

Andreas Stone works full-time as producer/songwriter with hits like" Too Late For Love" the ESC representative for Sweden 2019 and over 25 Million physical units sold worldwide, to date. He's had numerous #1's in Japan, Korea, Sweden, Spain, to name a few.

Kase together with Anderz Wrethov had a huge hit in Poland with" One Life" That was written by Kase, Andreas & Wrethov. This was followed by another polish hit entitled" Break Down"






Most read news of the week
iHeartMedia Brings Together Country Music's Biggest Superstars For The 2020 'iHeartCountry Festival Presented by Capital One'
The Country Music Hall Of Fame And Museum Announces Details For American Currents: State Of The Music Opening March 6, 2020
Post Malone Is Dropping A New Album In 2020!
Three Football Anthems That Had Chart Success
Cory Becker Shares New Single 'The Preacher'
Justin Bieber Serenades Ellen With 'Yummy'
Sons Of Apollo's Critically Acclaimed 'MMXX' Album Debuts At #1 On Billboard's "Current Hard Music Albums" Chart
American Masters To Premiere "Miles Davis: Birth Of The Cool"
H.E.R Releases New Single "Sometimes"
The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus To Release First New Single In 2 Years & Announce 2020 Tour Dates
City And Colour Announces May 2020 US Tour Dates
Maurice & The Stiff Sisters Releases "Welcome To Love"
Stefan Alexander Shares New Single 'Photograph'
Emma Garell Releases New Single, "I Wanna See Blood"!
Def Leppard To Release The Early Years 79-81 Boxset 20th March 2020, Featuring Previously Unreleased Music




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0288041 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0058698654174805 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how