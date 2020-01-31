Multi-Platinum Alternative Band Neon Trees Reveal Music Video For Rising Single "Used To Like"



neontrees.ffm.to/utlvid New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Off the heels of a show stopping performance at the Los Angeles Forum for iHeartRadio's ALTer EGO, multi-platinum chart-topping alternative quartet Neon Trees share the music video for their red-hot return single "Used To Like" today.The band whose RIAA double platinum #1 singles such as " Everybody Talks " and " Animal " have generated over 550 million streams and counting have made major waves at radio. Right out of the gate, single "Used To Like" was #1 most added at Alternative Radio for 3 consecutive weeks and continues to climb rapidly. It also received unanimous tastemaker applause from Billboard, Consequence of Sound, VMAN, L'Officiel USA, and more.Not only does "Used To Like" stand out as the band's first new single in five years, but it also heralds the arrival of their anxiously awaited fourth album and first full-length since 2014's Pop Psychology— which debuted at #6 on the Billboard 200 and bowed at #1 on the Billboard Top Rock Albums Chart.About the visual, frontman Tyler Glenn commented, "For me getting over someone can be a long arduous never ending process. I can fill my days and nights with distractions, self medication, glamour and other friends, but it's as if I still feel the presence of that person everywhere I go. With phones, it's even harder. They're always a text or an Instagram like away. We wanted to capture that feeling in this video. Is it all a dream? Is it one blurry night or several? Does it even matter, if the one person you want to share it with isn't around anymore?""Used To Like" extends a legacy of smashes, including the RIAA double platinum #1 singles " Everybody Talks " and " Animal ". It follows a period of dormancy for Neon Trees. Following a triumphant 2015 headliner, the group took a break with Tyler dropping solo music and making his acclaimed Broadway debut starring in Kinky Boots in 2018. Inspired by the production, he turned his attention towards Neon Trees in 2019 as the group collectively wrote its next era years-in-the-making.Now, that era begins with "Used To Like".Neon Trees—Tyler Glenn [lead vocals, piano, keys], Chris Allen [lead guitar], Elaine Bradley [drums] and Branden Campbell [bass]—began a rapid ascent to the forefront of popular culture fueled by 2010's album Habits. Its lead single " Animal " scored a double-platinum certification from the RIAA and took home "Top Alternative Song" at the Billboard Music Awards. In 2012, Picture Show spawned the quadruple-platinum "Everybody Talks," which soared to #6 on the Billboard Hot 100. 2014 saw Pop Psychology bow at #1 on the Billboard Top Rock Albums Chart and #6 on the Top 200 in addition to producing the gold hit, "Sleeping With A Friend." Along the way, the quartet garnered acclaim from Rolling Stone, Entertainment Weekly, USA Today, and performed at countless sold-out headline gigs as well as appearances on The Late Show with David Letterman, Good Morning America, Conan, TODAY, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Jimmy Kimmel Live, America's Got Talent, and LIVE! With Kelly. After a successful 2015 headliner, Neon Trees took a well-deserved break. As Chris, Branden, and Elaine took time out with their respective families, Tyler released a solo offering entitled "Excommunication" and made his Broadway debut in Kinky Boots during 2018. Around the same time, a rush of inspiration overtook the frontman. Now, the four friends signed to a new deal and readying their long-awaited fourth album for a 2020 release, taking full advantage of this new beginning together.neontrees.ffm.to/utlvid



