My Chemical Romance Announces First US Tour In 9 Years



View Band's Special Video Announcement of Tour below!



In celebration of the band's return in December, the USC Marching Band performed "Welcome To The



Formed in Newark, NJ,



TOUR DATES HERE:

Sep 9th - Detroit, MI -

Sep 11th - St Paul, MN - Xcel

Sep 12th - Chicago, IL - RIOT FEST

Sep 14th - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Sep 15th - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Sep 17th - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

Sep 18th - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Sep 20th - Atlanta, GA - MUSIC MIDTOWN - PIEDMONT PARK

Sep 22nd - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Sep 26th - Sunrise, FL - BB&T Center

Sep 29th - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Sep 30th - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Oct 2nd - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

Oct 4th - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

Oct 6th - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

Oct 8th - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

Oct 10th - Sacramento, CA - AFTERSHOCK

Oct 11th - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After performing a sold-out show at the landmark Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles on December 20, 2019, My Chemical Romance has announced a full U.S. tour beginning on September 9th in Detroit, MI and finishing on October 11th in Las Vegas, NV. The uncompromising rock group previously announced multiple overseas performances for March, including shows in Milton Keynes, England - two of which sold out (65,000 tickets) in under an hour. Their U.S.-based fans, dubbed Killjoys, have been left anxiously waiting - wait no more....View Band's Special Video Announcement of Tour below!In celebration of the band's return in December, the USC Marching Band performed "Welcome To The Black Parade" outside of the Shrine Expo Hall show.Formed in Newark, NJ, My Chemical Romance made its debut in 2002 with the independently released album I Brought You My Bullets, You Brought Me Your Love. The band signed to Reprise Records the following year and made its major label debut with 2004's Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge, now 3x certified Platinum. The album contained the Platinum hit "I'm Not Okay (I Promise)," the Gold-certified "Helena," and "The Ghost of You." Rolling Stone hailed their third studio album, The Black Parade (3x Platinum) as one of the top albums of 2006. Lead single "Welcome to the Black Parade" topped both Billboard's Alternative Songs chart and the UK's Official Singles chart and is now 3x Platinum. The band toured extensively behind the album - appearing as characters from The Black Parade - and released the live album The Black Parade is Dead! in 2008. Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys was released in 2010 and topped Billboard's Alternative Albums and Top Rock Albums charts. It was followed by a series of singles which as a whole made up the Conventional Weapons release in 2013. My Chemical Romance's songs continue to rack up half a billion global streams each year.TOUR DATES HERE:Sep 9th - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars ArenaSep 11th - St Paul, MN - Xcel Energy CenterSep 12th - Chicago, IL - RIOT FESTSep 14th - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank ArenaSep 15th - Boston, MA - TD GardenSep 17th - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays CenterSep 18th - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo CenterSep 20th - Atlanta, GA - MUSIC MIDTOWN - PIEDMONT PARKSep 22nd - Newark, NJ - Prudential CenterSep 26th - Sunrise, FL - BB&T CenterSep 29th - Houston, TX - Toyota CenterSep 30th - Dallas, TX - American Airlines CenterOct 2nd - Denver, CO - Pepsi CenterOct 4th - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma DomeOct 6th - Oakland, CA - Oakland ArenaOct 8th - Los Angeles, CA - The ForumOct 10th - Sacramento, CA - AFTERSHOCKOct 11th - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena.



