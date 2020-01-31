Jaguar Jonze Shares Shares New Single 'Rabbit Hole'





"Rabbit Hole" will be available tomorrow via Nettwerk Records. Stay tuned for more news and music from Jaguar Jonze. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Australia's multi-dimensional powerhouse Jaguar Jonze (aka Deena Lynch) returns with dramatic new single "Rabbit Hole," from her 2020 debut EP. With a catalog of only three songs ("You Got Left Behind," "Beijing Baby," and "Kill Me With You. Love"), Jonze has already established herself as a unique and incomparable talent whose artistry is always expanding and never predictable. At home, Jonze has garnered the attention of The Music, Fashion Journal, Industry Observer and Tone Deaf, who writes "to sum up the creative explosion that is Deena Lynch into a neat little elevator pitch would have even the most qualified of journalists in tears." Jaguar Jonze was named by Cool Accidents as an "Artist To Watch" for BIGSOUND 2019 and is a Triple J "Unearthed Feature Artist," making her performance debut on "Like A Version" for a cover of Nirvana's "Heart-Shaped Box," alongside friends and labelmates Hermitude. Jaguar Jonze has also been tapped by Eurovision Australia Decides 2020 to perform "Rabbit Hole" to an expected audience of 2 million viewers (during last year's broadcast, #AusDecides trended at #1 in Australia, #3 globally). Abroad, after numerous features on Spotify and Apple Music playlists, FLAUNT Magazine deemed her "nothing short of a manifold visionary." With all of this great attention, SXSW invited Jonze to make her US live debut at this year's music festival. More info to come; stay tuned.Directed by Ribal Hosn (Harper's Bazaar, David Jones, Vogue, Wonderland, Oyster Magazine), the video depicts both the "chaos and vulnerability" of the song itself. "'Rabbit Hole' explores the relationship we have with our vulnerabilities and how it manifests into different coping mechanisms. Music and art have become integral to my healing and awareness and the song is another part of that exploration," says Jonze. Adding, "I am a huge fan of Ribal's work and his ability to draw out intimacy from the smallest movements and angles through his art form. With the video, Ribal and I wanted to paint a story of anxiety, identity crisis, paranoia, and false hope rolled into one short video and I'm really proud of what we have achieved in both its simplicity and its complexity."Ultimately, Jaguar Jonze-and its adjacent projects, her narrative illustration project Spectator Jonze and her gender-subverting photography project Dusky Jonze - would become powerful ways in which Deena could process her most intimate vulnerabilities and traumas, while also using it to empower those around her to do the same. Each project has its unique identities, but a common thread of confronting shame and taboos by diving deep into the human psyche. Explains Deena: "Everything I do stems from the need for dialogue - Jaguar being an internal dialogue with my subconscious, Spectator being an external dialogue with others on mental health and the mind and Dusky being a dialogue with the body.""Rabbit Hole" will be available tomorrow via Nettwerk Records. Stay tuned for more news and music from Jaguar Jonze.



