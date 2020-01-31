Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 31/01/2020

Lila Blue Releases New Music Video For "Half Of It"

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) There's a reason why most truly innovative pop songwriters are young. Talented young artists haven't yet learned how to capitulate to convention. A skilled young writer can't help but do anything but follow her own muse - no matter where it takes her. Lila Blue doesn't try to be different: she just is, and that's how you know her departures from expectation are sincere and wholly embodied. The New York-based artist makes music that doesn't sound like anybody else's. Her songs are a complete expression of her unique personality: they bear the imprint of a singular musical intelligence, and that's an extraordinarily exciting thing for any listener to encounter.

That's not to say that Lila Blue doesn't have her antecedents. There's a dark folk quality to her music: echoes of experimental pioneers like Regina Spektor, Ani DeFranco, Joni Mitchell, and Fiona Apple are audible in her songwriting. Her choruses have the immediacy and emotional appeal of contemporary pop, even if their author refuses to follow the rigid rules of mainstream radio. Listen closely, and you'll also hear the creak of the floorboards of the Broadway stage. But songs like "Half Of It," and other compositions in her songbook, are better defined by what they aren't. They're not predictable, and they're never entirely comfortable - and they're impossible to resist.

And as so often is the case with gifted young writers, Lila Blue is prolific. She's already released two albums and an EP, and she's got plenty of unrecorded material in her songbook, waiting to be realized. Leave Me Be, her upcoming set, makes her vision and her versatility manifest - this is a songwriter with ideas to burn, wide emotional range, and a knack for memorable lyrics. Tastemakers have noticed: Lila Blue's songs have been used in theatrical productions and filmed entertainment alike, including Lifetime's Story Of A Girl.

Lila has also starred in Weightless, an acclaimed Bay Area rock opera based on a story from Ovid's Metamorphosis. The "Half Of It" video doesn't refer directly to the world of Weightless, but it feels haunted by similar ghosts. As a theater veteran, Lila Blue is well aware of the suggestive power of masks - and her co-star and love interest in the clip wears a hulking blue one that makes him look positively mythical. It's an imposing mask, but it's a sad one too, and the character's interaction with Lila Blue reinforces the heartbreak and emotional depth of the song.






Most read news of the week
Post Malone Is Dropping A New Album In 2020!
Sons Of Apollo's Critically Acclaimed 'MMXX' Album Debuts At #1 On Billboard's "Current Hard Music Albums" Chart
Cory Becker Shares New Single 'The Preacher'
American Masters To Premiere "Miles Davis: Birth Of The Cool"
The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus To Release First New Single In 2 Years & Announce 2020 Tour Dates
H.E.R Releases New Single "Sometimes"
Def Leppard To Release The Early Years 79-81 Boxset 20th March 2020, Featuring Previously Unreleased Music
City And Colour Announces May 2020 US Tour Dates
Stefan Alexander Shares New Single 'Photograph'
Maurice & The Stiff Sisters Releases "Welcome To Love"
Lil Baby's New Video For "Catch The Sun", From Queen & Slim: The Soundtrack, Is Out Today
UNUM Festival Returns To The Albanian Riviera
Usher To Host And Perform During The 2020 "iHeartRadio Music Awards" On March 29, 2020
Best Gambling Tracks And How Music Can Influence Gambling Behaviour
Cool Jazz Vibes Embodying "The Joy Of Living"; Vibes Alive To Drop Their Third Album "Vibrasonic," On March 6, 2020




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0620360 secs // 4 () queries in 0.041204929351807 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how