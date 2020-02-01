Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 01/02/2020

Nicki Minaj Joins Emmy Award-Winning "RuPaul's Drag Race" For Monumental Season 12 Premiere

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Global superstar, Nicki Minaj, joins Emmy Award-winning host RuPaul and judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews, to kick off the season 12 premiere of "RuPaul's Drag Race" on Friday, February 28th at 8:00 PM ET/PT on VH1. The new season will feature all 90-minute episodes followed by the Emmy nominated after-show "RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked" at 9:30 PM ET/PT.

In the epic premiere, the hip hop icon will make a surprise debut on the runway as thirteen new drag queens enter the competition for a chance to win $100,000 and the title of "America's Next Drag Superstar."

The previously announced queens include Aiden Zhane (Acworth, GA), Brita (New York, NY), Crystal Methyd (Springfield, MO), Dahlia Sin (Los Angeles, CA), Gigi Goode (Los Angeles, CA), Heidi N Closet (Ramseur, NC), Jackie Cox (New York, NY), Jaida Essence Hall (Milwaukee, WI), Jan (New York, NY), Nicky Doll (New York, NY), Rock M. Sakura (San Francisco, CA), Sherry Pie (New York, NY), Widow Von'Du (Kansas City, MO).
For more information on "RuPaul's Drag Race" and up-to-date news, go to vh1press.com and follow RuPaul's Drag Race on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook for all the latest tea. Join the conversation using #DragRace.

"RuPaul's Drag Race" and "RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked" are produced by World of Wonder Productions with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steven Corfe, Mandy Salangsang and RuPaul Charles serving as Executive Producers. Tim Palazzola serves as Executive Producer for VH1 and Jen Passovoy serves as Producer.
VH1 is a dominant pop culture brand focused on reality content that explores the personal stories of today's popular artists and celebrities including the Emmy award-winning RuPaul's Drag Race and powerhouse franchises, Love & Hip Hop and Black Ink Crew.






