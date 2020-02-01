Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Charts / Awards 01/02/2020

Ellie Goulding & Tones And I Are Final Acts Confirmed To Perform At The Global Awards 2020

Ellie Goulding & Tones And I Are Final Acts Confirmed To Perform At The Global Awards 2020

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Australian chart sensation Tones And I and globally renowned singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding are the final two acts confirmed to perform at The Global Awards with Very.co.uk, taking place on 5th March 2020 with tickets on sale from today.
The two acts join global superstar Camila Cabello, legendary band Stereophonics, rising star Aitch and classical music singer and tenor Aled Jones and Russell Watson, who will all take to the stage in what promises to be a massive night celebrating Global's stars of music, news and entertainment.

The platinum-selling, multi-award winning singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding will be taking to the stage. Her incredible career has seen her sell over 14 million albums and 102 million singles and amass 13 billion streams worldwide. Longlisted for the Best Mass Appeal Artist Award, Ellie will be hoping to add a Global Award to her trophy cabinet on the night.

After an astounding five weeks at the top of The Official Big Top 40 chart with her single 'Dance Monkey', Tones And I has had an incredible past year, and 2020 is set to be just as big for the Australian born pop star as she's set to perform at The Global Awards with Very.co.uk as well as having been longlisted for the Rising Star Award.

Global is home to the nation's favourite commercial radio stations including Capital, Heart, Classic FM, Smooth, Radio X, Capital XTRA, Gold and LBC, and has a longstanding reputation in producing world class music events such as Capital's Jingle Bell Ball and Summertime Ball, Capital XTRA's Homegrown Live, Radio X Presents and Classic FM Live. All Global's radio brands will come together for a very special evening to honour the incredible talent showcased on each station at The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk.

See all the nominees and vote now at vote.global.com or by downloading Global's world class entertainment hub - Global Player - and selecting 'Global Awards' in the bottom menu.

Global Player allows listeners worldwide to enjoy all Global's radio brands, Heart, Capital, Smooth, Classic FM, Radio X, LBC, Capital XTRA and Gold, all in one place and includes over 1500 premium podcasts.

Tickets for The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk are available from today (31st January) at 9am from global.com/awards, priced at £49.99 (plus booking fees).
