News
Pop / Rock 01/02/2020

Allan Rayman Releases "Chief" Out Today

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Artist Allan Rayman has shared a brand new track, "Chief", today listen on Top40-Charts.com! "Chief" is the latest song off the singer-songwriter's upcoming album, CHRISTIAN to be released at a later date. The song follows the previously released tracks "6 am", "Stitch" and "Pretty Please". Further details on CHRISTIAN to follow.

Allan Rayman is a singer/songwriter. He is a young man. He has released four projects - Hotel Allan, Roadhouse 01, Courtney,and most recently Harry Hard-On which have given him somewhat of a cult following, his upcoming album Christian is due to be released at a later date. The young man has played sold-out headline tours in the United States and Canada and has made a name for himself at major festivals including Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Ohana, Austin City Limits and Osheaga. Allan will play more festivals one day. Allan has seen success internationally with several European tours under his belt as well. Allan has spent time in Alaska. Not much is known about the young man.






