Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 01/02/2020

Sed'Trieaun Releases New Single 'Brave Man (Ft. Kyng Too)'

Sed'Trieaun Releases New Single 'Brave Man (Ft. Kyng Too)'

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The songwriter and producer of hip hop known as Sed'Trieaun has released his latest official single, "Brave Man (ft. Kyng Too)." The single has been proudly published as an independent release without the involvement of the corporate music industry on the MUMD record label. Aggressive, creative, and laced with futuristic trip-hop elements, "Brave Man (ft. Kyng Too)" showcases Sed'Trieaun as one of the most intriguing hip-hop artists of the year so far and promises that he has plenty more where that came from.

The American South's Sed'Trieaun cites as main artistic influences Lupe fiasco, Royce da 5'9, Sy Ari da Kid, and Saint Jhn. Sed'Trieaun's own sound takes elements from each of these and adds something fresh and unique for a result unlike anything today's music fans have heard before. Bringing ground-level grit, energetic rhymes, and more than enough dramatic narrative for an epic urban poem, "Brave Man (ft. Kyng Too)" by Sed'Trieaun has a little something for everybody.

Asked to describe the overall meaning of "Brave Man (ft. Kyng Too)," Sed'Trieaun writes, "The world is a crazy place, but there has to be someone to lead us into the light. Even if you're in a dark space currently, just remember it's always darkest before dawn!"

Adversity and triumph decorate Sed'Trieaun's past. Born at Hurley Hospital in Flint, Michigan, Sed'Trieaun learned a love for music at an early age from his grandfather. Falling in love with the Motown sound, he has said he considers wanting to be one of the Temptations to be his original musical dream. His current official bio states that he sees his musical talent as a gift and a curse, since he learned to rap from an abusive former stepfather. After the abusive years, Sed'Trieaun and his mother moved to the south for a chance at new opportunities.

"Brave Man (ft. Kyng Too)" by Sed'Trieaun on the MUMD label is available from over 600 quality digital music stores online worldwide now. Get in early, hip-hop fans.






Most read news of the week
Sons Of Apollo's Critically Acclaimed 'MMXX' Album Debuts At #1 On Billboard's "Current Hard Music Albums" Chart
Cool Jazz Vibes Embodying "The Joy Of Living"; Vibes Alive To Drop Their Third Album "Vibrasonic," On March 6, 2020
Bela Fleck To Release New Duo LP With Kora Master Toumani Diabate, The Ripple Effect & Expansive Throw Down Your Heart: The Complete Africa Sessions Film & Music)
Def Leppard To Release The Early Years 79-81 Boxset 20th March 2020, Featuring Previously Unreleased Music
The Troy Gentry Foundation Announces Star-Studded Line Up For 'C'Ya On The Flipside' Concert Feb. 5, 2020
Lil Baby's New Video For "Catch The Sun", From Queen & Slim: The Soundtrack, Is Out Today
West Coast Punks Cigar Debut New Single Via Recent Bridge City Session
"The Greatest Love Of All": A Tribute To Whitney Houston Comes To The Ridgefield Playhouse
Yo Gotti's Highly Anticipated New Album "Untrapped" Out Now; Watch New Music Video "Pose" Featuring Megan Thee Stallion & Lil Uzi Vert!
Usher To Host And Perform During The 2020 "iHeartRadio Music Awards" On March 29, 2020
Quinn L'Esperance Releases New Single & Video 'Heavyweight'
Multi-Platinum Alternative Band Neon Trees Reveal Music Video For Rising Single "Used To Like"
Tulip Announces European Tour With Finnish Heavy Metal Singer/Songwriter Tarja
Lila Blue Releases New Music Video For "Half Of It"
Heather Jeanette Debuts Dreamy Music Video For 'I'll Never Stop Loving You'




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0297410 secs // 4 () queries in 0.007624626159668 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how