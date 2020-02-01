Italian Music Artist Annie Barbazza To Release Debut Solo Album "Vive"





Another one of her stable collaborations is the one with legendary writer-singer-songwriter Paul Roland with whom



This album has a long history: Greg Lake originally wanted



Who know



An intimate, courageous, innovative album in which the many influences and musical styles of



The album cover is visual artist William Xerra's design. The album was recorded and produced at legendary Elfo Studios in Tavernago (Italy), in audiophile quality.



"I think if you can have any gift in music, the greatest gift is to be a singer. Annie's unique voice is at the same time beautiful, brave and heartfelt." - Greg Lake



"Annie is a phenomenon. She has a big voice and big heart and she's eager to learn. Those are the characteristics of all the great musicians I've worked with. I can't wait to see what she does next!" - Fred Frith



"I am in awe of Annie's numerous gifts; her mellifluous voice, her mastery of so many instruments and most surprising of all - her incredibly diverse range of influences from classic rock to ambient and beyond. Not to forget her impeccable taste in cover versions!" - Paul Roland



"I'm very proud to know



Tracklist:

01. Ys (Barbazza) 4:12

02. June (Barbazza) 3:52

03. From Too Much Love Of Living (Greaves/Swinburne) 2:39

04. Time (Barbazza) 1:25

05. Nebulæ (Barbazza) 3:00

06. Wrote Myself A Letter (Roland) 6:23

07. How Beautiful You Are (Greaves/Blegvad) 4:22

08. Lost At Sea (Barbazza) 2:35

09. Phantoms (Barbazza) 3:20

10. Tide (Barbazza ) 2:10

11. Les Ruines Du Sommeil (Barbazza) 4:10

12. Lotus Flower (Barbazza) 3:33

13. Boîte à Tisanes (Barbazza) 3:42

Recorded, Mixed and Mastered by Alberto Callegar at Elfo Studios, Tavernago (PC).

Produced by Max Marchini



Camillo Mozzoni



Franz Soprani

Fred Frith

Greg Lake

John Greaves

Lino Capra Vaccina

Max Marchini

Michael Tanner

Olivier Mellano



Paul Roland

William Xerra



Vive

Dark Companion Records

DC 013 - Limited edition first press golden gatefold mini LP CD

DCLP013 - Limited edition gimmix cover colored audiophile Vinyl and golden CD with an original artwork insert by William Xerra

First press of 500 CDs and 300 individually hand numbered vinyl

Released February 29, 2020

To purchase: https://store.maracash.com/advanced_search_result.php?keywords=annie+barbazza+vive&search_in_description=1&x=0&y=0



The vinyl first press will be available worldwide only directly from the website here: https://store.maracash.com/product_info.php?products_id=528 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Italian music artist Annie Barbazza is releasing her first solo album "Vive" on February 29, 2020 on Dark Companion Records. She was a young drummer in love with progressive rock when Greg Lake discovered her talent as a singer and wanted her on stage with him for the concert which would later become the posthumous "Live in Piacenza". Again Lake produced "Moonchild", the duo with pianist Max Repetti for Manticore Records where she sang many songs formerly sang by Lake with ELP and King Crimson. If these were the beginnings of Annie's career, now she is a rising star of the international Avant/Prog scene. Her friendship with John Greaves (Henry Cow, National Health) leads her to collaborate permanently live with the Welsh musician and to collaborate on his latest albums ("Piacenza" for Dark Companion and "Life Size" for Manticore).Another one of her stable collaborations is the one with legendary writer-singer-songwriter Paul Roland with whom Annie regularly performs live as a bassist and singer and in the studio also as a drummer. Of extraordinary success both with critics and audiences is the recent collaboration with the North Sea Radio Orchestra as main vocalist in "Folly Bololey" (Dark Companion), the tribute to Robert Wyatt which triumphed at Rock In Opposition festival and at Cafe Oto in London, the cradle of new music. In studio she collaborates, among others, with Giorgio Fico Piazza and with Warm Morning Brothers, while live she performs together with artists such as Eugenio Finardi, Osanna, Robyn Hitchcock and many more, in addition to the ones afore-mentioned.This album has a long history: Greg Lake originally wanted Annie to played all the instruments, but the record slowly turned into an all-star friends collaboration for most of them asked Annie to be part of it, from Fred Frith to John Greaves, from Lino Capra Vaccina to Daniel Lanois and Paul Roland. All tracks are original with the exception of two tracks written for her by John Greaves and Paul Roland and a cover of the splendid Blegvad / Greaves classic, "How Beautiful You Are".Who know Annie is aware of her elusive, shy nature. By these songs she gave voice to her inner ghosts and dreams, desires and fierce creativity.An intimate, courageous, innovative album in which the many influences and musical styles of Annie melts together. Producer Max Marchini wanted to keep as immediate as they were conceived and played, avoiding overengineerings and over arrangements. The result is a collections of songs that span over the years working on which the many sides of the sparking, incredible voice of Annie Barbazza are the main character.The album cover is visual artist William Xerra's design. The album was recorded and produced at legendary Elfo Studios in Tavernago (Italy), in audiophile quality."I think if you can have any gift in music, the greatest gift is to be a singer. Annie's unique voice is at the same time beautiful, brave and heartfelt." - Greg Lake"Annie is a phenomenon. She has a big voice and big heart and she's eager to learn. Those are the characteristics of all the great musicians I've worked with. I can't wait to see what she does next!" - Fred Frith"I am in awe of Annie's numerous gifts; her mellifluous voice, her mastery of so many instruments and most surprising of all - her incredibly diverse range of influences from classic rock to ambient and beyond. Not to forget her impeccable taste in cover versions!" - Paul Roland"I'm very proud to know Annie as a dear friend. One day, on stage, on the radio in your kitchen, on the net or wherever you chance to hear her, you will know how great she is." - John GreavesTracklist:01. Ys (Barbazza) 4:1202. June (Barbazza) 3:5203. From Too Much Love Of Living (Greaves/Swinburne) 2:3904. Time (Barbazza) 1:2505. Nebulæ (Barbazza) 3:0006. Wrote Myself A Letter (Roland) 6:2307. How Beautiful You Are (Greaves/Blegvad) 4:2208. Lost At Sea (Barbazza) 2:3509. Phantoms (Barbazza) 3:2010. Tide (Barbazza ) 2:1011. Les Ruines Du Sommeil (Barbazza) 4:1012. Lotus Flower (Barbazza) 3:3313. Boîte à Tisanes (Barbazza) 3:42Recorded, Mixed and Mastered by Alberto Callegar at Elfo Studios, Tavernago (PC).Produced by Max Marchini Annie Barbazza withCamillo Mozzoni Daniel LanoisFranz SopraniFred FrithGreg LakeJohn GreavesLino Capra VaccinaMax MarchiniMichael TannerOlivier Mellano Paolo TofaniPaul RolandWilliam Xerra Annie BarbazzaViveDark Companion RecordsDC 013 - Limited edition first press golden gatefold mini LP CDDCLP013 - Limited edition gimmix cover colored audiophile Vinyl and golden CD with an original artwork insert by William XerraFirst press of 500 CDs and 300 individually hand numbered vinylReleased February 29, 2020To purchase: https://store.maracash.com/advanced_search_result.php?keywords=annie+barbazza+vive&search_in_description=1&x=0&y=0The vinyl first press will be available worldwide only directly from the website here: https://store.maracash.com/product_info.php?products_id=528



