News
Pop / Rock 01/02/2020

Morrissey Releases New Single Today "Love Is On Its Way Out" Ahead Of Album 'I Am Not A Dog On A Chain', Out March 20th

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Morrissey has today released new single "Love Is On Its Way Out". The song opens with a beat that is immediately captivating. Morrissey's timeless and distinctive vocals are provocatively hypnotising over mystical riffs that create a beautiful audio landscape that culminate in a breath catching symphony.

It was officially announced earlier this month that Morrissey's 13th Solo Album and 3rd studio album for BMG, 'I Am Not A Dog On A Chain', is set to be released on March 20th, 2020.

The album, produced by Grammy award winning producer Joe Chiccarelli(Beck, Tori Amos, The Strokes, The Killers, The White Stripes, The Raconteurs, etc), and recorded at Studio La Fabrique in Saint- Rémy de Provence, France, and Sunset Sound in Hollywood, California, also saw it's first single, "Bobby, Don't You Think They Know?", featuring backing vocals by legendary R+B Icon Thelma Houston, released to great critical and fan response.

Two Morrissey UK arena concerts have also been confirmed as well as dates in Cologne & Paris. These new tour dates follow the critically acclaimed performances of Morrissey's recent U.S. tour this past fall. with special guests Interpol. The 30 date tour drew large crowds and received rave reviews across the country.

Press who covered the 2019 U.S. tour raved about the powerful performances as some of Morrissey's best ever, while continually commenting on the strength of his "ageless" vocals.

'I Am Not A Dog On A Chain' tracklist:
"Jim Jim Falls"
"Love Is On Its Way Out"
"Bobby, Don't You Think They Know?"
"I Am Not A Dog On A Chain"
"What Kind of People Live in These Houses?"
"Knockabout World"
"Darling, I Hug A Pillow"
"Once I Saw the River Clean"
"The Truth About Ruth"
"The Secret of Music"
"My Hurling Days Are Done"






