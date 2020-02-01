Morrissey Releases New Single Today "Love Is On Its Way Out" Ahead Of Album 'I Am Not A Dog On A Chain', Out March 20th





It was officially announced earlier this month that Morrissey's 13th Solo Album and 3rd studio album for BMG, 'I Am Not A Dog On A Chain', is set to be released on March 20th, 2020.



The album, produced by Grammy award winning producer Joe Chiccarelli(Beck, Tori Amos, The Strokes, The Killers, The White Stripes, The Raconteurs, etc), and recorded at Studio La Fabrique in Saint- Rémy de Provence, France, and Sunset Sound in Hollywood, California, also saw it's first single, "Bobby, Don't You Think They Know?", featuring backing vocals by legendary R+B Icon Thelma Houston, released to great critical and fan response.



Press who covered the 2019 U.S. tour raved about the powerful performances as some of Morrissey's best ever, while continually commenting on the strength of his "ageless" vocals.



'I Am Not A Dog On A Chain' tracklist:

"Jim Jim Falls"

"Love Is On Its Way Out"

"Bobby, Don't You Think They Know?"

"I Am Not A Dog On A Chain"

"What Kind of People Live in These Houses?"

"Knockabout World"

"Darling, I Hug A Pillow"

"Once I Saw the River Clean"

"The Truth About Ruth"

"The Secret of Music"

