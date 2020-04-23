Krewella Releases New Album 'zer0,' Announce First North American Tour In Three Years With Shows In NYC, LA, Chicago, San Francisco + More

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Today, Krewella
releases their first new album in three years 'zer0.' 'zer0' is a cross-cultural examination of duo Jahan and Yasmine Yousaf's western background, and an intertwining of their Pakistani heritage with eastern, contemporary dance-pop. Listen to 'zer0' here: https://krewella.lnk.to/Zer0_Album
This afternoon, Krewella
will host a Reddit AMA on at 2 PM ET on the r/ElectronicMusic subreddit to field fan questions about the new album. Krewella
will also take over the Billboard Dance Instagram from 4 - 7 ET.
Krewella
also announces their first US tour announcement in nearly three years. The duo will tour extensively throughout 2020 in support of 'zer0,' playing shows at the Fonda in Los Angeles, NYC's Webster Hall and more. Full tour routing below.
"It's been almost 3 years since our last live headline North American tour and we're so excited to present the zer0 tour," says Krewella. "Bringing an album to life on tour and experiencing how it resonates with the fans is always surreal for us. We've taken some time off the road in the past couple of years to focus on re-balancing ourselves, self-reflecting, and exploring our creativity in new ways, so we are ready to hit the road again bring a more evolved version of ourselves to our Krew!"
KREWELLA 2020 TOUR DATES
4/23/20 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live
4/24/20 - Columbus, OH - Dahlia Nightclub *
4/25/20 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre
5/1/20 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom
5/2/20 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
5/8/20 - Washington, DC - Echostage
5/9/20 - New York, NY - Webster Hall
5/15/20 - Atlanta, GA - Ravine
5/16/20 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music
Hall
5/22/20 - Dallas, TX - Stereo
Live Dallas
5/23/20 - Houston, TX - Stereo
Live Houston
5/29/20 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Market
5/30/20 - Los Angeles, CA - Fonda
* DJ Set
ABOUT KREWELLA
As one of the few independent, woman-fronted, Pakistani-American artists in dance music, trailblazing duo Krewella
stands as one of the most successful electronic acts of this decade. They were named one of Forbes' 30 Under 30, they've had multiple singles chart on the Billboard Hot 100, and they remain outspoken opponents of sexism in the music industry.
Dubbed "the dark princesses of bass" by Vice, Krewella
has run the festival circuit with performances at Coachella, Electric Daisy
Carnival, Lollapalooza and more while selling out headlining tours around the world. Krewella
will tour in 2020, dates to be announced soon.
'zer0' TRACKLIST
1. zer0
2. Mana
3. Good On You
4. Anxiety feat.Arrested Youth
5. Like We feat.Yung Baby Tate, Alaya
6. Scissors
7. Ghost
8. Martyr
9. Overboard
10. Greenlights