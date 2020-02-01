Italian Producer, Marco Dalla Villa, Drops Next Big Dance Earworm





Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/7KPdADPwc8dIb8GVpwezmp New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Having studied piano since when he was 4 before studying music theory and composition, Italian producer Marco Dalla Villa has the musical talent to match his production prowess. Having been captured by the allure of Dance music and found a passion for making upbeat dance music, Marco has already amassed over 500K streams on Spotify, 400K on Youtube.Following the success of his previous single 'I Drink And I Know Things' - as featured on Electric Swing Thing - Marco has shared his catchiest track yet... with the equally catchy name 'Pisqui Biscuit'!Marco:"I strongly believe that music listeners don't have to chose between dance or emotions, they can have both at the same time.My aim is to make the people dance and sing on the dance floor or in their car or anywhere, no matter where the song or melody comes from, it can still be brought to the club and performed live as long as it gives the people an emotion. BPM is not important to me, in my gigs, we can dance from 80 to 130 BPM."FOLLOW MARCO DALLA VILLAFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/marcodallavilla27/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/marco_dalla_villa/?hl=enSoundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/marcodallavillaYoutube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7qeqGRTVPCYCXwepajll4ASpotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/7KPdADPwc8dIb8GVpwezmp



