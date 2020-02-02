Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 02/02/2020

Jennifer Lopez & Shakira Say They Will Honor Kobe Bryant During Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Jennifer Lopez & Shakira Say They Will Honor Kobe Bryant During Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are set to perform during tomorrow night's Super Bowl halftime show. The pair of singers recently took part in a press conference, according to CNN, where they revealed some details of their performance.

Most importantly, Shakira revealed that they will be honoring the late Kobe Bryant during their performance.
"We'll all be remembering Kobe on Sunday and celebrating life and diversity in this country," Shakira added. "I'm sure he'd be very proud to see the message we are trying to convey on stage that day."

While they didn't reveal much about the performance itself, they did say that it will be "packed."
"When we did the first run-through, Shakira was like, 'That was great.' It's different what we do," Lopez said. "It's very Shakira and very Jennifer."
"Two Latinas doing this in this country at this time is very empowering for us," she added.

In other news, tto prepare for the night, Lopez asked fans to submit their requests for songs for her to perform via text.
"Text me at (305) 690-0379 which songs you want me to sing during the #SuperBowlLIV #PepsiHalftime show!" she writes in an Instagram caption.






Most read news of the week
Sons Of Apollo's Critically Acclaimed 'MMXX' Album Debuts At #1 On Billboard's "Current Hard Music Albums" Chart
Cool Jazz Vibes Embodying "The Joy Of Living"; Vibes Alive To Drop Their Third Album "Vibrasonic," On March 6, 2020
Bela Fleck To Release New Duo LP With Kora Master Toumani Diabate, The Ripple Effect & Expansive Throw Down Your Heart: The Complete Africa Sessions Film & Music)
The Troy Gentry Foundation Announces Star-Studded Line Up For 'C'Ya On The Flipside' Concert Feb. 5, 2020
West Coast Punks Cigar Debut New Single Via Recent Bridge City Session
"The Greatest Love Of All": A Tribute To Whitney Houston Comes To The Ridgefield Playhouse
Multi-Platinum Alternative Band Neon Trees Reveal Music Video For Rising Single "Used To Like"
Lila Blue Releases New Music Video For "Half Of It"
Heather Jeanette Debuts Dreamy Music Video For 'I'll Never Stop Loving You'
Saustex Records To Reissue Hamell On Trial's "Ed's Not Dead---Hamell Comes Alive!" March 13th
Yo Gotti's Highly Anticipated New Album "Untrapped" Out Now; Watch New Music Video "Pose" Featuring Megan Thee Stallion & Lil Uzi Vert!
Following Stint With Universal, Ang Low Unleashes Quirky New Bop 'Like I Do'
Quinn L'Esperance Releases New Single & Video 'Heavyweight'
The Revivalists Releases 'Made In Muscle Shoals' EP
A$AP Ferg Shares New Song 'Value'




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0318551 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0075068473815918 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how