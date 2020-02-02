Jennifer Lopez & Shakira Say They Will Honor Kobe Bryant During Super Bowl Halftime Performance





"Text me at (305) 690-0379 which songs you want me to sing during the #SuperBowlLIV #PepsiHalftime show!" she writes in an Instagram caption. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are set to perform during tomorrow night's Super Bowl halftime show. The pair of singers recently took part in a press conference, according to CNN, where they revealed some details of their performance.Most importantly, Shakira revealed that they will be honoring the late Kobe Bryant during their performance."We'll all be remembering Kobe on Sunday and celebrating life and diversity in this country," Shakira added. "I'm sure he'd be very proud to see the message we are trying to convey on stage that day."While they didn't reveal much about the performance itself, they did say that it will be "packed.""When we did the first run-through, Shakira was like, 'That was great.' It's different what we do," Lopez said. "It's very Shakira and very Jennifer.""Two Latinas doing this in this country at this time is very empowering for us," she added.In other news, tto prepare for the night, Lopez asked fans to submit their requests for songs for her to perform via text."Text me at (305) 690-0379 which songs you want me to sing during the #SuperBowlLIV #PepsiHalftime show!" she writes in an Instagram caption.



