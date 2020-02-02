Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 02/02/2020

Roy Woods Returns With 'Shot Again' Via OVO Sound

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Toronto R&B sensation Roy Woods has shared an explosive new track, produced by President Jeff, and video, directed by Cameron Dean, entitled "Shot Again" via OVO Sound to kick things off in 2020.
It's the first new music to come from the young crooner since September while Roy has been on a tear over the past year releasing new tracks and visuals, including the recent club anthem "Bubbly," which has been streamed nearly 10 million times.
"First time that I got the Rollie, it was president/Yeah I went from underdog to big dawg," the OVO artist raps in the first verse. "Came from Brampton, now I'm runnin' with the 6 God/Heard them n***as talkin', like they really gon' approach/When we pull up on them n***as got amnesia they don't know."

Woods is now preparing to release his sophomore album, which he insists will be "worth the wait."
"Shot Again" is sure to light up the function when it's time for another round as Roy gears up for a new project on the horizon.






