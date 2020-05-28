Chicano Batman Release "Color My Life" Studio Session Video



https://soundcloud.com/chicanobatman New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Chicano Batman release the studio session video of "Color my life," the lead single that has garnered more than 2.2 million streams from their new critically-acclaimed album 'Invisible People' out now. Filmed at the legendary Barefoot Studios in Los Angeles - where the band recorded most of the new record - the visual sees the band performing the slick "sublime opening statement" (Rolling Stone) in a kaleidoscope of color.Read more via CLASH: https://www.clashmusic.com/news/chicano-batmans-color-my-life-gets-to-the-heart-of-the-bandRecently, Chicano Batman appeared on Vice News Tonight's Receiver where they spoke with Dexter Thomas about their "uniquely-of-the-moment record" (LA Times) and answered fan questions.To celebrate the release of their album the band performed for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert's #playathome series.For the album, the band worked with Shawn Everett, the GRAMMY-award winning mixing engineer known for his work with Alabama Shakes, War on Drugs, Kacey Musgraves, and Julian Casablancas. With Leon Michels' (Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings, Lee Fields & The Expressions) producing and Everett's mixing steering the record's direction, the band's lush sound has become a more pointed, densely layered soundscape. 'Invisible People' is an illuminating and encapsulating listen, one that hasn't lost the essence that put Chicano Batman on the map and makes a stirring point about the times we're living in.Consequence of Sound says the band's single "Blank Slate" has a "sultry funky rhythm."Listen: https://consequenceofsound.net/2020/04/chicano-batman-origins-blank-slate-stream/FADER calls "Pink Elephant" a "supremely groovy punchbowl anthem" while Billboard praises its "warm, funk-damning vignettes."Listen: https://www.thefader.com/2020/03/31/chicano-batman-pink-elephant-video-premiereThe album's lead track "Color my life" was lauded by Rolling Stone as a "tropicalia-infused thesis on a utopian world where factors like race, gender and class do not preclude the potential for human connection and solidarity" and garnered support from Rivers Cuomo and Danger Mouse. It debuted at # 3 on KCRW's Top Music Charts and is featured on Spotify's "Ultimate Indie" and " Good Vibes " playlists.Listen: https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-latin/chicano-batman-new-album-invisible-people-2020-tour-957558/Like all the most iconic music born from the West Coast, Chicano Batman's 'Invisible People' offers an instant escape into the beautifully strange world they inhabit. Throughout their fourth album, vocalist/keyboardist Bardo Martinez, guitarist Carlos Arévalo, bassist Eduardo Arenas, and drummer Gabriel Villa channel the kinetic spirit of their city into a wildly shapeshifting sound, ultimately finding an unstoppable joy in following their most outrageous instincts. Produced by Leon Michels (The Carters, A$AP Rocky, Lee Fields & the Expressions) and mixed by Shawn Everett (Vampire Weekend, Alabama Shakes, Beck), 'Invisible People' taps into the unbridled creativity Chicano Batman previously brought to their 2009 self-titled debut, 2014's 'Cycles Of Existential Rhyme,' and 2017's 'Freedom Is Free' (their first release since signing to ATO Records). But as evidenced on songs like lead single "Color My Life" and on the album's emotionally raw title track (whose lyrics examine race as a scientific fallacy), 'Invisible People' embodies elements of everything from krautrock to hip-hop—all while capturing the powerful energy the band's shown in touring with artists like Alabama Shakes, Portugal The Man, and Jack White. The result is Chicano Batman's most imaginative body of work yet, a collection of songs that could only come from their own idiosyncratic minds.https://www.instagram.com/chicanobatman/https://www.facebook.com/chicanobatman/https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCX_d31bxww8NGANPDV_yuRwhttps://twitter.com/chicanobatmanhttps://soundcloud.com/chicanobatman



